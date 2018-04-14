Expert to share knowledge about famous portrait artist

LOCAL artists and art lovers alike are looking forward to hearing Prof Peter McPhee detail the life and works of John Singleton Copley, a portraitist during the American Revolution (1760-1780), in Rockhampton on Saturday, April 21.

Peter, recently retired first Provost of the University of Melbourne, will be a guest of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Rockhampton and will present his illustrated lecture at 10.30am in the Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street.

He will examine the harrowing story of an outstanding portraitist, caught in the divisions of the American Revolution.

Peter said Copley was born to poor Irish parents in Boston and became a highly sought after painter of the elite of this small colonial port.

Increasing friction between Britain and her American colonies after 1763 polarised Boston's elite and Copley found himself caught between old friends and family.

By 1774 John Copley had to make a choice which would change his life tragically.

Prof Peter McPhee is a knowledgeable and highly entertaining speaker. He has also published a number of books on the French Revolution, whose turbulent times influenced the events leading up to the American Revolution.

Prof Peter McPhee will talk about the life and works of John Singleton Copley, a portraitist during the American Revolution (1760-1780), in Rockhampton on Saturday, April 21.

All are welcome to hear his address on April 21. Entry is free for members and $25 for visitors and includes a delicious morning tea. Email: Rockhampton@adfas.org for details.