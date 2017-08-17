32°
Expert: Why CQ mining companies hold the power in worker battle

17th Aug 2017 10:14 AM
CQ workers have their backs to the walls in they are going to negotiate much improved pay and work conditions.
CQ workers have their backs to the walls in they are going to negotiate much improved pay and work conditions.

CQ'S mining companies are taking advantage of a "buyers market" which is making it hard for thousands of workers to negotiate better pay.

CQUniversity Professor of Regional Economic Development John Rolfe said a large number of excess workers were now available compared to the peak employment levels of 2012.

 

Professor John Rolfe.
Professor John Rolfe.

Prof Rolfe today shared his thoughts on the growing move towards casualisation across CQ's mining workforces.

READ: Mining giant hits back at union's '1970 bullying' tactics.

The Morning Bulletin spoke to Prof Rolfe after reports this week that mining giant Glencore had recorded a US$4.8b half yearly profit at the same time as it locks 190 workers out who are lobbying for an improved enterprise bargaining agreement.

This battle comes as the industry looks to move towards greater workforce flexibility with more casual workplace arrangements.

Question: What are your thoughts on workforce casualisation in the resource sector?

Answer: The causualisation appears to be driven by several factors, including mining companies trying to:

  • Cut costs after the downturn from 2012;
  • Get more flexible working arrangements; and
  • Move away from highly unionised workplaces.

Currently it is a bit of a "buyers market" for the mining companies, as there are a large number of excess workers compared to peak employment in 2012.

 

TIERI: 150 jobs are set to be cut from the Oaky North mine. Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News
TIERI: 150 jobs are set to be cut from the Oaky North mine.

This is making it hard for workers to negotiate higher rates of pay.

Although there has been some recovery in coal prices from the lows a couple of years ago, there has not been much change in overall rates of pay to miners.

Question: What are the impacts of casualisation for the region?

Answer: The coal sector is quite stable at present.

This means that the overall workforce numbers for operations and maintenance remain at fairly standard levels, as is spending on wages in the region.

The differences are that workforces are more flexible and mobile, and there is not the same expectations of continuity of employment.

 

A week after the first load of coal arrives at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, dozers and trucks begin to move the coal to bed down the stockyard. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer
A week after the first load of coal arrives at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, dozers and trucks begin to move the coal to bed down the stockyard.

This leads to three important effects:

  •  
  •  
  • There is more impetus for some workforce to locate in regional centres where they can commute to different sites rather than in the local mining towns;
  • There is not the close association with particular towns, so local spending is probably lower;
  • Workforce and their families are more cautious about spending, so the overall economy remains slow.

 

Question: Are our politicians doing the right thing in raising concerns about casualisation? Can they be effective in this space?

Answer: The trend to a more flexible workforce parallels what is happening elsewhere in the economy, so the coal industry will not go back to the tight workforce arrangements of 20 years ago.

 

MATES IN MINING: Clermont open cut coal mine.
MATES IN MINING: Clermont open cut coal mine.

But causualisation on such a large scale seems to also generate some problems, and will make it harder to build stable communities in the local mining towns.

In terms of a pathway forwards, it appears that what is necessary at the industry level is to be able to provide more stable employment while giving the companies options to have flexibility over how they manage their workforce.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq jobs glencore professor john rolfe workplace casualtisation

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause