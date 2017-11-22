EXPERT: Why dry spell won't hurt CQ graziers

THERE'S one thing that cattle farmers love and that is rain.

Without the downfalls of rain across Central Queensland these last couple of months, the sudden spike in cattle sales out of Gracemere's cattle saleyard, CQLX, may have seen a downturn.

CQLX Livestock Agent Brad Mulvihill is not concerned however by the National Australian Bank's prediction of a drier than average summer this year.

"I find that hard to believe at the moment,” Mr Mulvihill said during Wednesday morning's showers.

CQLX Livestock Agent Brad Mulvihill. Contributed

"I'm driving through rain on the way to Duaringa and the season that we've had so far has been fantastic. So, I'd probably just watch this space. Even if it's a drier year from here on, and we still do get some January/ February rain, it's still going to be a good season because most people have missed out on this earlier start to the season and everywhere you go there's plenty of grass around.”

However, the Bureau of Metereology has said that if their dry weather predictions are accurate, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) could fall below 500c/kg in 2018.

"Australian producers have enjoyed a great run, with the EYCI hitting record levels in September last year,” NAB Agribusiness Economist Phin Ziebell said.

"Prices have trended downwards this year, but jumped again with recent rain in Queensland and New South Wales.”

Mr Mulvihill has said despite the downturn this year, business has still been "flowing pretty freely” and three years ago the price per head of cattle was $300 and has now climbed to $900 per head.

"That's even going back on the downturn in the prices...prices since the rain have probably stabilised more and especially the younger cattle have gained a lot momentum,” Mr Mulivhill said.

"Not so much the bigger cattle, the killable cattle, the heavier feed-lot cattle, but the weiner type cattle just on its supply and demand.

"People still need to trade, people still need to sell them and there just hasn't been a lot in the markets so hence the prices have been going up pretty rapidly.”

With China currently opting for cheaper cattle prices from distributors in South America, Australian meat works are seeing a strain in the demand for Australian exports.

"They say they're having trouble selling our meat but there's not a huge effect on the market at the moment because there just hasn't been a lot of cattle hitting the market...it does have some affect but it isn't worrying us too much at present.”

Mr Mulvihill confirmed that grass fever also plays a large role in the effect on saleyard prices.

"But saying that, people still have to trade and it makes it a little bit easier to buy when there's a bit of green grass about.”