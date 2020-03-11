Experts challenges Hanson’s family law claims at Rocky inquiry

READY: Senator Pauline Hanson hopes to be a voice for males lack support when it comes to family law.

READY: Senator Pauline Hanson hopes to be a voice for males lack support when it comes to family law.

CIRCUMSTANCES leading to the death of Hannah Clarke and her children at the hands of estranged husband Rowan Baxter were called into question at Rockhampton's Family Law Inquiry yesterday.

Co-chaired by Senator Pauline Hanson, the controversial inquiry was green lit by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last October following Ms Hanson's extensive campaign to "fix Australia's broken family law system"'

As the five-person committee faced a packed room at the Leichhardt Hotel, Ms Clarke's death, along with the murder of Darcy Freeman, were some of the domestic violence cases put forward by a panel of multidisciplinary experts.

While Senator Hanson labelled each death horrendous, she earlier picked apart the panel's proposals on stricter domestic violence orders and revision of equal custody between parents.

Senator Hanson further heard submissions from a variety of experts in an open session debating other possible amendments - court reports, and renewed judicial resources - to the Family Law Act, before a closed afternoon session provided public witnesses and victims a confidential sitting.

Panel member and Griffith Law School Professor Zoe Rathus questioned the Family Law Act's clarity.

In particular, the use of ­protection orders for victims of domestic violence.

Senator Hansen retorted that distribution of DVOs must be revised as she believed it was not men who were violent, but women that lied and used protection orders in a tactical move.

"Parents often used children as pawns in separation, and further sought out DVOs in order to prevent the partner from any contact with the child," Senator Hanson said.

Ms Rathus refuted Senator Hanson's notion, instead suggesting a protection order would unlikely provide any real benefit in a family court hearing.

She also noted the Act's wording around equal division of parental rights - both in visitation and responsibility - however said there was significant difference between a parent's duties and rights, which the Act did not recognise.

"Once a protection order has been made, a court must consider still equal time, without deciding circumstantially if it is in the best interest of the child," Ms Rathus said.

"This is a presumption law, not based on circumstances.

"It has made it very difficult for victims of violence to raise the issue and can even tilt the process of decision making."

She said some cases which had demonstrated equal parental responsibility - performed in the best interest of children - had instead proved highly dangerous, even after offending parents presented as "non-aggressive".

"These words (in the Family Law Act) are a message to the community, the professionals in the system and judges. So, we actually have to get those words very, very correct."

At times visibly frustrated by recommendations, Senator Hanson went on to blame extended waiting times for court hearings for dangerous situations.

"Parents have to face months and months before they get to see their child in family centres," she said.

"Then you have the aggressions that happen because they feel they are not seeing their children and they have no contact with them - this is where the problems happen."

Ms Rathus responded that Mrs Clarke was indeed allowing Mr Baxter to see their three children regularly, adding that it would have been part of all the information that she would have been provided by law enforcement and legal professionals.

"It would have been almost impossible for her to resist doing that," she said.

"If she had, it would have been very possible for him to accuse her of being an alienator.

"Particularly as this is not a case that would have been described as aggressive violence in the lead up."

Senator Hanson described the proceedings in Rockhampton as necessary, however added issues with family law were happening all over Australia.

"A lot of those submissions were very beneficial, a lot of them are backing up what I have been saying," Senator Hanson said.

"These people feel like they've never really had a voice.

"We can listen to them and hopefully make recommendations at the end of it."

The One Nation leader's own personal connections to the perceived issues of ­Australia's family law have been well-documented in the past.

In September last year, she used her parliamentary ­privilege to publicly accuse her son's former partner of making false sexual abuse claims ­involving the pair's young son.

At the time Senator Hanson said the experience of her son in the family law system had inspired her to call for a royal commission into the matter

According to the parliament of Australia, the latest inquiry expects to hear around 517 submissions over the coming months.

The series of inquiries commenced in Townsville on Monday and will continue with six months of public hearings across the country, with visits to Brisbane and Sydney scheduled in coming days.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.