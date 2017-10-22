28°
News

Experts fear big wet season on way for CQ

The McCamley family received 172mm overnight at
The McCamley family received 172mm overnight at "Fern Hills" just 22km west of Bajool. Janice McCamley

EXPERTS are closely monitoring the possibility of a La Nina event developing towards the end of the year which will drive yet more rain over Queensland.

Graziers and farmers are also hoping for continued wet weather over summer following one of the state's driest winters on record.

After a weekend of showers and drizzle, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible thunderstorms for Rockhampton today before the sun returns.

After speaking with graziers in Cloncurry last week, climatologist Roger Stone said conditions were beginning to suggest the possibility of a La Nina event this year.

"I am concerned we will have a very wet summer ahead for Queensland,” he said. "For example, the key American agency, the Climate Prediction Centre, has been warning of the potential for a La Nina since September (so) no wonder it has already been so wet.”

Mr Stone said the last La Nina event in 2010-11 led to devastating flooding around southeast Queensland.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology has downplayed the likelihood of a wet summer, reporting in their October to January climate outlook the improbability of a wet season.

"The Pacific Ocean is likely to cool towards La Nina levels over the coming months,” the outlook said.

"However, the corresponding warm sea surface temperatures that typically develop to the north and northwest of Australia during La Nina events are less likely to develop.”

Last week flooding caused millions of dollars worth of damage to Central Queensland farms and properties following consecutive days of heavy rainfall.

Authorities from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries are assessing damage but said it was too early to determine the extent of the destruction.

Topics:  burea of meteorology cq rain cq weather la nina

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
