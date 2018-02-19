Experts reveal when storms are expected to hit Rocky

Storms are expected to hit the Granite Belt tonight.

THUNDERSTORMS are expected to inundate the region over the next few days as the sweltering heatwave finally eases.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton residents can expect a very likely chance of storms arriving Wednesday.

The city hasn't seen a heavy dose of rain since early January so expected falls of around 30mm in the next week are a welcome sign of relief.

After a scorching week in Rocky enduring a heatwave, the region hit record temperatures of 41.1 degrees on February 12.

Wet weather is expected to arrive in the region by Wednesday. STORMCAST

Similar temperatures were also recorded on Thursday, hitting 40.3 degrees.

This week, cooler weather is expected with Wednesday and Thursday expected to reach just 29 degrees.

Take the washing off the line by Wednesday afternoon as storms are expected to settle in from late afternoon and stick around for the rest of the week.

Thursday is also expected to welcome some thunderstorms and the rest of the week should expect showers daily.

