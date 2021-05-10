Experts sought in Bravus alleged environment breach probe

Photos of the alleged breach – Gunn Ck – Little Gun. Picture: Mackay Conservation Group

An investigation into alleged “serious pollution and environmental damage” on the Carmichael mine rail corridor is continuing, with experts called in to help with the probe.

In February, Mackay Conservation Group alleged conditions the Queensland Coordinator-General imposed on the North Galilee Basin Rail Project to protect nearby waterways from contamination had been breached.

The group alleged this was because Bravus Mining and Resources had failed to properly prepare construction sites on the rail corridor for the wet season.

The conditions required the development and implementation of erosion and sediment control measures.

Mackay Conservation Group provided photos – taken about two weeks after heavy rainfall in December – of what it claimed were the alleged breaches.

An office of the Coordinator-General spokeswoman said it had received advice from independent experts engaged to help with an investigation into allegations of a breach of conditions within the Galilee Basin State Development Area.

She said these related to sediment and erosion controls in place along the construction corridor for the Carmichael rail network.

“The Coordinator-General is currently considering this advice,” the spokeswoman said.

Photo of the alleged breach – Serpentine Creek. Picture: Frontline Action On Coal

A Bravus spokeswoman said it was working cooperatively with the office of the Coordinator General to ensure they had all the information needed.

“The Carmichael project takes our environmental obligations seriously and we have erosion and sediment control measures in place at our construction sites, to ensure we comply with our environmental approvals for daily operations and extreme weather events,” she said.

“We are required to design our sediment controls for specific rain event levels. When rain events exceed those levels, sediment controls can be affected.

“Flooding or significant movement of water across the site, does not mean we are not compliant with our conditions.

“We monitor all our environmental controls frequently, including during periods of heavy rain such as those in January, and we believe all of them to be operating in accordance with our conditions.”

The spokeswoman said the project had some of the “strictest environmental conditions ever imposed” on a mining project in Australia.

“Bravus holds over 100 environmental approvals, and manages thousands of conditions and commitments to the environment,” she said.

“Our environmental plans and strategies were prepared by experts with many of these plans also reviewed by third-party specialists.”

