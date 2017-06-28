Experts to reveal the 'ins and outs' of the South Rocky Flood Levee

Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling.

ENGINEERING experts will lead a community forum next month for local residents keen to learn more about the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow it was an opportunity for the community to ask questions and learn first-hand from the team who designed the levee.

"For those people who have always wondered about the 'ins and outs' of the levee and how it works, the team will be able to explain the project in great detail,” Cr Strelow said.

"Speakers will include our General Manager for Regional Services, Peter Kofod, and AECOM's Ben McMaster who has extensive technical knowledge about the levee.”

RRC's CEO Evan Pardon, Cr Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry will also attend the forum with former Central Highlands, mayor Paul Bell, as facilitator.

"The forum will explain the big picture, then for anyone who has further questions about their own properties, we will arrange to speak with them directly, as well as meeting one-on-one with any impacted residents,” Cr Strelow said.

The forum will be a free, ticketed event. Reserve a spot at seeitlive.com.au.