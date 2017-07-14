EXPLAINED: All you need to know about the Rocky River Festival

The decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt is now setup on Rockhamptons Quay Street, ready to host an array of incredible performances as part of the 2017 Rockhampton River Festival.

THE ROCKHAMPTON River Festival is a free event for all ages that showcases our region's fantastic talent, tastes and culture. Rockhampton's Fitzroy riverbank is looking better than ever and will truly come alive for the Rockhampton River Festival, which will be held along Quay Street and surrounding areas from Fitzroy Street down to Derby St. The festival will run from Friday 3pm-late, Saturday 10am-late and Sunday 10am-late. This year's event includes a range of ticketed events as well free entertainment and events. These include:

Roving Performers

Dressed in a handmade ivory Edwardian gown, Liam Benson will inhabit the façade of a white lady and interact with his audience through an act of exchange. Audience participants contribute to the dress by drawing imagery on the fabric that reflects the discussion around identity. Participants can design their own image to be drawn on to the dress, or add to other existing designs. In between performances, Benson embroiders the illustrations using sequins, beads, fabric and thread.

Workshops

Junkyard Beats: We have the incredible Junkyard Beats coming and presenting workshops! Their talent on playing music on junk is out of this world! Friday 5pm & Saturday 11am at the Riverside Stage

Liam Benson - White Dress: An interactive series of embroidery workshops where artist Liam Benson supports the communal creation of embroidered flowers for inclusion in a collaborative commemorative wreath. The workshop series will engage with participants through collaborative design and making whilst offering an opportunity for people to meet other people from the local community. Materials are provided with guiding instructions and support from Liam who will teach each participant how to sew beads and sequins onto fabric to create their embroidered flower. During the workshop participants will design a flower that represent something or someone special to be included in a collaborative commemorative wreath. This design will become the basis for a bead and sequin floral embroidery. Embroidery workshops, 10am -1pm Saturday and Sunday in the basement of the Customs House.

Riverfest Markets

The immersive River Festival Markets will be on showcase all weekend! Come along and take a taste of the festival home with you. Quay St (Fitzroy St - Denham St)

Suitcase Rummage

Suitcase Rummage is a mini scaled market with giant rewards; it promises to be everything that is a market without the hassle. Its about bringing a few suitcases filled to the brim with your secondhand and handmade wares! There will be brilliant vintage, artwork, bric-a-brac, clothing, books, jewellery, seconds, hand-made, shoes, records, music, badges, cards, handmade paper... you name it! Saturday 10am - 4pm in the Laneways (Headricks Lane end).

Fireworks

Every year at our River Festival, thousands of festival-goers stop to a standstill in awe of our incredible fireworks display. Don't miss this years as the sky and river light up! Saturday at 7pm.

Pallet Village

Pop-up shops: Craft painting workshops and more! All weekend at the Pallet Village - Lower Riverbank (Quay St)

Library: Take a book, leave a book! What a perfect way to soak in the relaxing atmosphere of the festival. All weekend at the Lower Riverbank (Quay St).

Postal Service: Write a letter and write it to someone 'unknown' and our festival postman will ride around and deliver it to someone! All weekend (Postie delivers at intervals). Lower Riverbank (Quay St).

Photobooth: Grab some props, grab a polaroid and Get snap happy with our festival photobooth! All weekend at Lower Riverbank (Quay St)

Rumpus Room: Watching a film with your friends in the pallet village? Don't mind if we do! Sit back, relax and make yourself at home in our very our Festival Rumpus Room. Watch the local short film program each day, zone out to images of our beautiful region and meet up with friends to share your festival adventures. Iconic Rockhampton - plays on loop, Family short films -5pm Friday and Saturday, 4pm Sunday and Adult Content short films - 8:30pm Friday and Saturday. In the Pallet Village - Lower Riverbank (Quay St).

Yoga: Start each morning at the festival peacefully and harmoniously with Body n Soul Yoga. Saturday and Sunday morning 10am - 11:30am at the Lower Riverbank (Quay St).

Pop-up Barber: Needing a trim? Want a quality fade? Our pop-up barber will have all the blokes hair looking revived and right on trend! Friday & Saturday at the Lower Riverbank.

Laneways

Carriage Obscurer: Sit back in wonder as you tour Rockhampton from a different perspective. Using ancient camera techniques the Carriage Obscura creates a pin whole projection inside the horse drawn carriage. See the city upside down and back to front as you ride with Kenny the Clydesdale. East Street (between Derby and William Streets)

News Prints & Paste-ups : Extra! Extra! Read all about it! As Rockhampton is revived, we look to the past as we look to the future. Stop by to design your own broadsheet newspaper poster and you'll have the chance to add your creation to the paste up mural in the Festival precinct. Leave your mark on Rockhampton. Friday 2PM-5PM | Saturday 10AM-4PM | Sunday 10AM-4PM in the Laneway (behind 214 building just up from Customs House)

The Haberdashery: Embellish, adorn and upscale your glad rags with an artisan twist. Bring along an item of clothing or source some second-hand threads from our Vinnies pop-up store and have a unique a marker from the festival sewn on by talented local makers and creators. Nestled in a lane way and dressed around a vintage sewing theme with yarn based installations you'll be glad you found this treasure. Laneways (Denham Street end)

Create your Future in Light Stage: In Create your Future in Light, children are invited to light up their dreams for the future in our interactive River Festival play space. Using UV reactive shapes and materials, this hands-on space is an immersive, safe black-lit space in which they can add their creation to a shared sculptural landscape. 10am - 3pm Saturday and Sunday. Bookings in 30-minute time slots - please pre-book via Rockhampton Art Gallery website. In the basement of Customs House.

Walter Reid Artist Open Day: Tenants in Walter Reid Building have items for sale and showcase (all weekend) or Come and Try at Walter Reid while you are adventuring through the festival. Try lapidary, pottery, art activities, fibre arts, printmaking and embroidery with experts to guide your first steps. Saturday 10am-late.

Go Back to the Old School: Using items from the Heritage Village collection this installation will have you reaching for the chalk board and sitting up straight. Listen for those all too familiar sounds of the school bell. Move through the rows and see what memories are triggered. All weekend in Laneway (near Headricks Lane)

Behind the Curtain Stage: Festival goers will be welcomed and transported into the laneways through a thick curtain of recycled banners. Woven from recycled advertising banners, this stage will encourage the community to take a deeper look at the city and CBD as they are adorned with soft furnishings that bring together key stories and imagery of the city's recent past.

Iconic Characters of Rocky: Keep your eyes out throughout the festival as larger than life characters explore with you. Don't worry if they try to make friends, we're invited them along to enjoy the party.

Keep your eyes out throughout the festival as larger than life characters explore with you. Don't worry if they try to make friends, we're invited them along to enjoy the party. Be sure to get a photo and share on social media with #myrockhampton and #RRF2017

MAMA's Girl: She has two sides; she is good and she is evil. Just as Rocky has two sides, the old and the new the we love equally. MAMAs Girl shows us that two can become one. Created by the talented designers Felipe Reynolds and Ed Boyle from AIRENA. Sitting 4m off the ground and measuring 4m tall herself, MAMA's Girl celebrates all things revival as we come together for a common purpose of revival and celebration in the heart of Rockhampton. Cnr Quay and Denham Street

Smile with Mother Nature: What's a little wink to the weather? We hope mother Nature will be kind, but just in case, we've put up a few umbrellas to brighten the skies.Make sure you share your best photos with #RRF2017 and remember to Smile with Mother Nature.

What's a little wink to the weather? We hope mother Nature will be kind, but just in case, we've put up a few umbrellas to brighten the skies.Make sure you share your best photos with #RRF2017 and remember to Smile with Mother Nature. Drawn to Life: Sitting amongst the crowd, invisible until they start drawing, will be a collective of drawing artists. Using smart city technology this artwork will be projected live as it is created. Are you the subject? Can you spot the artist?

Multicultural Food

Everyone loves food - and we have the best food here at the festival! Taste your way through the world with our many food vendors and stalls. All weekend in Laneways (Quay Lane)

Ned's Place Oyster Saloon & Bar: From the 1880s the 'oyster saloons' could be found the length and breadth of the country. Step back in time, grab a pew at the bar and order a mixed dozen.

Vic Tavern Bar: Enjoy quality beverages from the Vic Tavern bar! Lower Riverbank (Quay St)

Enjoy quality beverages from the Vic Tavern bar! Lower Riverbank (Quay St) Mixed Pallet Restaurant: The Tall Poppies are hosting a pop up restaurant Friday & Saturday night at the Pallet Village featuring a 6 course degustation menu and glass of wine to suit each course. Tickets are $85pp.

FULL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

TODAY

ALL DAY: Smile with mother nature in Quay Lane

ALL DAY: Behind the curtain in Quay Lane

ALL DAY: Roving Characters at the Festival

ALL DAY: Mama's Girl in Quay Street

ALL DAY: Go back to Old School in Quay Lane.

ALL DAY: Postal service

ALL DAY: Photobooth

ALL DAY: Pop-up shops

ALL DAY: Drawn to life between Quay Street and Quay Lane.

ALL DAY: News prints and paste ups in Quay Lane.

3PM: Ben Beasley , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 3PM: Riley Jones , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 3PM: Lachlan Plant , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 3PM: Kendall Layt , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 3PM: The Kermond 3 Gen Show , Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt 3PM: The Haberdashery behind Denham Street

3PM: Pop up barber at Pallet Village

3PM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

4PM: Tony Cook , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 4PM: Olivia Ruth , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 4PM: Chris Schick , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 4PM: Wille Nelson's Love Child , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 5PM: Junkyard Beats + Workshop , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 5PM: Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 5PM: Lachlan Plant , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 5PM: Stomp City , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 5PM: Performance workshop , Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt 6PM: Dale Ferry, Stockland On The Terrace.

Stockland On The Terrace. 6PM: Mixed pallet restaurant

6PM: Family short film in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

6PM: Mitch King , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 6PM: Straycutter , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 6PM: Prohibition Party on Quay St

6PM: Silky Fuzz , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 7PM: Black Bird Hum , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 7PM: Speakeasy , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 7PM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

7PM: Ben Beasley , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 7PM: Chris Schick , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 7.33PM: Spiegelesque , Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt 8PM: The Short Fall , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 8PM: Outside the Academy , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 8PM: Adult content short film in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

8PM: Lachlan Plant , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 8PM: Straycutter , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 9PM: Weathered , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 9PM: Olivia Ruth , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 9PM: Riley Jones , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 9PM: Kendall Layt , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 9PM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

10PM: Outside the Academy , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 10PM: Tony Cook , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 10PM: Tuckey , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 10PM: The Vaudevillians , Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt 11PM Boogie Nights, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

SATURDAY

ALL DAY: Smile with mother nature in Quay Lane

ALL DAY: Behind the curtain in Quay Lane

ALL DAY: Roving Characters at the Festival

ALL DAY: Mama's Girl in Quay Street

ALL DAY: Drawn to life between Quay Street and Quay Lane.

ALL DAY: Postal service

ALL DAY: Photobooth

ALL DAY: Pop-up shops

10AM: City Brass Band , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 10AM: Pop up barber at the Pallet Village

10AM: Yoga at Pallet Village

10AM: Carriage Obscura in William and East Street

10AM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

10AM: Embriodery workshops between Quay Street and Quay Lane.

10AM: Dance , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 10AM: The Haberdashery behind Denham Street

10AM: News prints and paste ups in Quay Lane.

10AM: Create your future in light in Quay Street

10AM: Strum , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 11AM: Junkyard Beats + Workshop , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 11AM: Tony Cook , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 12PM: Dance , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 12PM: Chris Schick , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 12PM: Spiegelzelt: Soiree Musicale with Luncheon

12PM: Silky Fuzz , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 1PM: Black Bird Hum , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 1PM: Blutopia , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 12PM: Straycutter , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 2PM: Mitch King , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 2PM: Olivia Ruth , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 2PM: Strum , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 12PM: Taleisha Harris , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 3PM: Black Bird Hum , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 3PM: Weathered , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 3PM: Spiegelzelt: Flapper headband workshop

3PM: Silky Fuzz , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 3PM: Tucky , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 4PM: Blutopia , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 4PM: Outside the Academy , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 5PM: TND , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 5PM: Olivia Ruth , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 5PM: Sax Ensemble , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 5PM: Spiegelzelt: The early years

5PM: Riley Jones , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 6PM: Junkyard Beats , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 6PM: Brass Ensemble , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 6PM: Mixed Pallet Restaurant at Pallet Village.

6PM: Stomp City , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 6PM: Family short film in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

6.30PM: Gatsby Soiree at Customs House

2PM: Weathered , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 7PM: Woollam Construction fireworks display , Rockhampton River Festival

, Rockhampton River Festival 7PM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

7.30PM: Spiegelesque , Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt 8PM: Black Bird Hum , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 8PM: Silky Fuzz , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 8PM: Chris Schick , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 8PM: Adult content short film in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

12PM: Taleisha Harris , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 9PM: Blutopia , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 9PM: Mitch King , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 9PM: Ben Beasley , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 9PM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

12PM: Kendall Layt , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 10PM: Tony Cook , Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage 10PM: Outside the Academy , Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage 10PM: Taleisha Harris , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1 12PM: Stomp City , Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2 10PM: Spiegelesque , Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt 10PM: Boogie Nights, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

SUNDAY