26°
News

EXPLAINED: All you need to know for the Rocky Show

Melanie Plane
| 15th Jun 2017 9:05 AM
Rocky Show: Aurora, Henry and Lincoln Geddes .
Rocky Show: Aurora, Henry and Lincoln Geddes . Allan Reinikka ROK140617ashow6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THOUSANDS of people are expected to pass through the Rockhampton Showgrounds gates today as the community enjoys a public holiday to attend the 2017 Rockhampton Agricultural Show.

To ensure you have a fantastic time at the show, we've put together a go-to guide, with the help of the official program, for the event.

What to take

  • Sunscreen
  • A hat
  • Cash - get some out before you get there to avoid long ATM lines
  • A blanket to sit on to watch shows
  • Water
  • A jacket in case it cools off later today
  • A camera to capture all the fun
  • A smile
  • A strong stomach
  • Some sick bags...just in case
  • Comfy shoes for all the walking around you'll be doing
  • Discount coupons for rides which can be found by CLICKING HERE. You will need to print these out before the show.

How much you'll need to get in the gate

  • Adults $15
  • Concession $12
  • Children $8
  • Family of four $42

When does it start?

Opening hours at 8.30am-9pm daily.

Public transport

Taxis and buses will be available ouitside the Main Entrance Gate at the roundabout

Where to park

Parking is available at the Rockhampton State High School.

Disabled parking is available along New Exhibition Rd.

Programs

Programs should be available on entry to the grounds or by CLICKING HERE.

ATMs

In case you didn't get cash out beforehand, you can find ATMS at the Walter Pierce Pavilion and Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

READ HERE: 17 free things to do at the Rocky Show

Toilets

Toilets are located in James Lawrence Pavilion, Exhibition Pavilion, Robert Schwarten Pavilion and next to McCamley Pavilion

Need help?

St John's Ambulance: Located inside the Main Entrance Gate

Lost kids: Police are located inside the Walter Pierce Pavilion where wrist bands will be available for collection

Lost property: Anything found can be handed in to the QPS office, located beside the Main Entrance Gates

If there is an emergency, call 000.

Rocky Show: Megan Kent, Cody Mayes .
Rocky Show: Megan Kent, Cody Mayes . Allan Reinikka ROK140617ashow9

Official Opening and Grand Parade

The official opening and grand parade will be held in the Centre Ring at 12.30pm today.

Showbags

The showbags are located behind the main Grand Stand, just down from the James Lawrence Pavilion

READ MORE: Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Showrides

The fairground is located in the back corner, just past the showgrounds. If in doubt, follow the screaming and look for the Ferris Wheel.

SOME OF THE BEST RIDES: Top 5 thrilling rides at the Rocky Show 2017

Food and Drinks

While food stalls are scattered throughout the grounds, the main food areas are the Cremorne Area and the Outdoor Trade Area.

The People's Bar beside the main grand stand will be open from midday to close all show week.

Fireworks

Firework displays will be held in the Centre Ring tonight at 8pm.

They will be held again tomorrow night at 6pm along with the Solo Bikes and Side Cars

What's happening and where?

  • Centre Ring: Horse events, show jumping, entertainment, fireworks, young farmers challenge
  • Rotunda Area: Community stage, seating area, best dressed competition
  • Animal Entertainment Zone: Pig races, petting zoo and reptile kingdom
  • James Lawrence Pavilion: Arts and crafts, floral art and Lapidary display (gemstones)
  • McCamley Pavilion: Photography, vintage dairy display, produce and horticulture, eatery (Rotary North Rocky)
  • Exhibition Pavilion: Automotive stalls and displays, V8 simulator, eatery (The Salvation Army)
  • Machinery Alley: On the Lion Creek Rd side of the grounds, near the cattle area.
  • Walter Pierce Pavilion: Trade sites and eatery (Oasis New Life Centre)
  • Kele Pavilion: Caged birds, poultry, pidgeons and free flight aviary
  • Agricultural Hall: Alpacas, dairy cows and goats, pastures, AgForce kids classroom and interactive learning centre, apiculture (bees and honey) and guess the weight
  • Dog Pavilion: Trade sites with dog products and dog show
  • Robert Schwarten Pavilion: The Drafting Yard Bar and Grill, Schwarten Stage, childrens workshops, bubble muffin kids cooking club, busted hat, face painting, QLD Shows stand - 'Agsperts Trail', virtual reality farming experience, RSPCA EMU van
  • Cattleman's Club: Bar and Kitchen - Fitzroy Lions Club

Melanie Plane
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton agricultural show 2017 rockhampton show

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Calls for sacking of Yeppoon businesswoman from NAIF board

Calls for sacking of Yeppoon businesswoman from NAIF board

But Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility boss says nothing has been done wrong.

Doctor on bail for sex charges denied trip to see dying dad

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book

Doctor offered up $30,000 bail bond

'Victim' was overdramatic, rehearsed and argumentative

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

She accused him of assaulting her multiple times in one year

'This is just devastating for the whole community'

Local Group Facilitator Annie O'Brien said hearing about a mass overdose by teens in Yeppoon sickened her.

Yeppoon rehab centre boss reacts to teen overdose crisis

Local Partners

Art lovers' $2m glee at gallery relocation funding

$2m in budget the 'most significant contribution at state level' gallery director has seen for a redevelopment project at this early stage.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Yeppoon Rotary appoints new president

Rotary District Govenor Malcom Saunders appoints new president Yeppoon President Heath Henwood.

Health Henwood has been appointed Rotary club of Yeppoon president.

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

TOM Gleeson sat opposite The Veronicas and mocked them to their face, and it was hilarious.

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Second Village Festival headline act announced

Folk/country band Wilson Pickers will headline the Yeppoon Village Festival

THEY'VE played Splendour in the Grass, Bluesfest and Gympie Muster

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $615,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!