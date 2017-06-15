EXPLAINED: All you need to know for the Rocky Show

THOUSANDS of people are expected to pass through the Rockhampton Showgrounds gates today as the community enjoys a public holiday to attend the 2017 Rockhampton Agricultural Show.

To ensure you have a fantastic time at the show, we've put together a go-to guide, with the help of the official program, for the event.

What to take

Sunscreen

A hat

Cash - get some out before you get there to avoid long ATM lines

A blanket to sit on to watch shows

Water

A jacket in case it cools off later today

A camera to capture all the fun

A smile

A strong stomach

Some sick bags...just in case

Comfy shoes for all the walking around you'll be doing

Discount coupons for rides which can be found by CLICKING HERE. You will need to print these out before the show.

How much you'll need to get in the gate

Adults $15

Concession $12

Children $8

Family of four $42

When does it start?

Opening hours at 8.30am-9pm daily.

Public transport

Taxis and buses will be available ouitside the Main Entrance Gate at the roundabout

Where to park

Parking is available at the Rockhampton State High School.

Disabled parking is available along New Exhibition Rd.

Programs

Programs should be available on entry to the grounds or by CLICKING HERE.

ATMs

In case you didn't get cash out beforehand, you can find ATMS at the Walter Pierce Pavilion and Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

Toilets

Toilets are located in James Lawrence Pavilion, Exhibition Pavilion, Robert Schwarten Pavilion and next to McCamley Pavilion

Need help?

St John's Ambulance: Located inside the Main Entrance Gate

Lost kids: Police are located inside the Walter Pierce Pavilion where wrist bands will be available for collection

Lost property: Anything found can be handed in to the QPS office, located beside the Main Entrance Gates

If there is an emergency, call 000.

Official Opening and Grand Parade

The official opening and grand parade will be held in the Centre Ring at 12.30pm today.

Showbags

The showbags are located behind the main Grand Stand, just down from the James Lawrence Pavilion

Showrides

The fairground is located in the back corner, just past the showgrounds. If in doubt, follow the screaming and look for the Ferris Wheel.

Food and Drinks

While food stalls are scattered throughout the grounds, the main food areas are the Cremorne Area and the Outdoor Trade Area.

The People's Bar beside the main grand stand will be open from midday to close all show week.

Fireworks

Firework displays will be held in the Centre Ring tonight at 8pm.

They will be held again tomorrow night at 6pm along with the Solo Bikes and Side Cars

What's happening and where?

Centre Ring: Horse events, show jumping, entertainment, fireworks, young farmers challenge

Horse events, show jumping, entertainment, fireworks, young farmers challenge Rotunda Area: Community stage, seating area, best dressed competition

Community stage, seating area, best dressed competition Animal Entertainment Zone: Pig races, petting zoo and reptile kingdom

Pig races, petting zoo and reptile kingdom James Lawrence Pavilion: Arts and crafts, floral art and Lapidary display (gemstones)

Arts and crafts, floral art and Lapidary display (gemstones) McCamley Pavilion: Photography, vintage dairy display, produce and horticulture, eatery (Rotary North Rocky)

Photography, vintage dairy display, produce and horticulture, eatery (Rotary North Rocky) Exhibition Pavilion: Automotive stalls and displays, V8 simulator, eatery (The Salvation Army)

Automotive stalls and displays, V8 simulator, eatery (The Salvation Army) Machinery Alley: On the Lion Creek Rd side of the grounds, near the cattle area.

On the Lion Creek Rd side of the grounds, near the cattle area. Walter Pierce Pavilion: Trade sites and eatery (Oasis New Life Centre)

Trade sites and eatery (Oasis New Life Centre) Kele Pavilion: Caged birds, poultry, pidgeons and free flight aviary

Caged birds, poultry, pidgeons and free flight aviary Agricultural Hall: Alpacas, dairy cows and goats, pastures, AgForce kids classroom and interactive learning centre, apiculture (bees and honey) and guess the weight

Alpacas, dairy cows and goats, pastures, AgForce kids classroom and interactive learning centre, apiculture (bees and honey) and guess the weight Dog Pavilion: Trade sites with dog products and dog show

Trade sites with dog products and dog show Robert Schwarten Pavilion: The Drafting Yard Bar and Grill, Schwarten Stage, childrens workshops, bubble muffin kids cooking club, busted hat, face painting, QLD Shows stand - 'Agsperts Trail', virtual reality farming experience, RSPCA EMU van

The Drafting Yard Bar and Grill, Schwarten Stage, childrens workshops, bubble muffin kids cooking club, busted hat, face painting, QLD Shows stand - 'Agsperts Trail', virtual reality farming experience, RSPCA EMU van Cattleman's Club: Bar and Kitchen - Fitzroy Lions Club