Health

EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

by Rachael Rosel
15th Apr 2021 6:14 AM
Queensland, tear off that mask and put your dancing shoes on - as of now, the state will be handed a bit more freedom with COVID-19 restrictions officially easing.

Face masks will no longer be mandatory except for certain settings including in rideshares, on public transport, in shopping centres, in airports and any place where social distancing isn't possible.

It's also still recommended you carry one on you at all times when going outside. There are no limits on gatherings outdoors while homes can host up to 100 people.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, visiting vulnerable facilities included aged care homes, hospitals and prisons is allowed once again.

Weddings and funerals can now have up to 200 people while outdoor events and festivals are also given the green light if they have a COVID-safe plan.

 

Sisters Natasha Cook from Southport and Jessica Cook from Newmarket. Photo Steve Pohlner
Businesses are back up and running including pubs and clubs where dancing is back on and ticketed events are at 100 per cent capacity.

For Jess Cook, 22, from Newmarket, it was all about getting out and socialising once again.

"I'm definitely most excited to go dancing again and to have people over to my house," she said.

 

Originally published as EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

 

