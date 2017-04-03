Rockhampton's 400 luckiest homes revealed

PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.

IT WILL be the first real test for the flood mitigation measures rolled out across parts of north Rockhampton, expected to save hundreds of homes.

The project, which included drainage works and a temporary flood barrier, has been a passion for Councillor Tony Williams.

While he doesn't want to see a flood, Cr Williams said he was keen to see the $3 million project, funded jointly by State and Local Government, put to the ultimate test.

Today, Cr Williams walked The Morning Bulletin through Rodboro St, where the temporary flood barrier was erected over the weekend.

"I'm hopeful these properties, 400 in total, are going to be able to go through this flood without the pain and heartache of having to deal with the flood and the clean-up afterwards," Cr Williams said.

How it works

Backflow prevention valves were installed on stormwater outlets on the southern side of Lakes Creek Rd, creating a levee bank.

Sewerage access chambers in the flooded area, outside the area, and to the south of Lakes Creek Rd were refurbished and sealed to reduce risk of water backing up during a flood

A permanent earth and concrete levee was built at Frazer St and Dowling St, incorporating backflow prevention

The temporary flood barrier is made of collapsible galvanised steel supports, opening and locking to a 45-degree angle

Steel supports are placed in position and connected using rods which fix the distance between the frames

Aluminium sheets are secured to the supports and covered with a waterproof plastic membrane, which is weighted with chains until the weight of the water then holds the membrane in place

As the water level rises, it flows onto the waterproof membrane, which extends out from the front of the barrier on the ground

The weight of water on the membrane provides an effective seal against the ground, minimising seepage under the barrier

The pressure of the water on the sloped face of the barrier anchors the supports to the ground and a series of collars integrated into the bottom face of the supports assists this anchoring system

Future mitigation works

Cr Williams said there were areas in Depot Hill where similar mitigation works could be implemented.

"We may not be able to provide a 9m flood protection, but maybe a 7m or 7.5m flood, where this type of deployment of a levee in some of those streets could hold that water back and protect homes from inundation," he said.

"I think it's an engineering solution to a problem where we can help residents through those times."

If the Rodboro St and Ellis St barrier works well, Cr Williams said council would apply for funding to see Stage 2 completed.

Stage 2 would involve raising and reconstructing a section of Water St, as well as relocating the temporary flood barrier to the street to protect an extra 97 properties.