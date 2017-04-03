30°
Critical Alert

Rockhampton's 400 luckiest homes revealed

Michelle Gately
| 3rd Apr 2017 4:05 PM Updated: 4:46 PM
PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.
PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WILL be the first real test for the flood mitigation measures rolled out across parts of north Rockhampton, expected to save hundreds of homes.

The project, which included drainage works and a temporary flood barrier, has been a passion for Councillor Tony Williams.

While he doesn't want to see a flood, Cr Williams said he was keen to see the $3 million project, funded jointly by State and Local Government, put to the ultimate test.

Today, Cr Williams walked The Morning Bulletin through Rodboro St, where the temporary flood barrier was erected over the weekend.

"I'm hopeful these properties, 400 in total, are going to be able to go through this flood without the pain and heartache of having to deal with the flood and the clean-up afterwards," Cr Williams said.

Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton.
Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030417awilliam

How it works

  • Backflow prevention valves were installed on stormwater outlets on the southern side of Lakes Creek Rd, creating a levee bank.
  • Sewerage access chambers in the flooded area, outside the area, and to the south of Lakes Creek Rd were refurbished and sealed to reduce risk of water backing up during a flood
  • A permanent earth and concrete levee was built at Frazer St and Dowling St, incorporating backflow prevention
  • The temporary flood barrier is made of collapsible galvanised steel supports, opening and locking to a 45-degree angle
  • Steel supports are placed in position and connected using rods which fix the distance between the frames
  • Aluminium sheets are secured to the supports and covered with a waterproof plastic membrane, which is weighted with chains until the weight of the water then holds the membrane in place
  • As the water level rises, it flows onto the waterproof membrane, which extends out from the front of the barrier on the ground
  • The weight of water on the membrane provides an effective seal against the ground, minimising seepage under the barrier
  • The pressure of the water on the sloped face of the barrier anchors the supports to the ground and a series of collars integrated into the bottom face of the supports assists this anchoring system

Future mitigation works

Cr Williams said there were areas in Depot Hill where similar mitigation works could be implemented.

"We may not be able to provide a 9m flood protection, but maybe a 7m or 7.5m flood, where this type of deployment of a levee in some of those streets could hold that water back and protect homes from inundation," he said.

"I think it's an engineering solution to a problem where we can help residents through those times."

If the Rodboro St and Ellis St barrier works well, Cr Williams said council would apply for funding to see Stage 2 completed.

Stage 2 would involve raising and reconstructing a section of Water St, as well as relocating the temporary flood barrier to the street to protect an extra 97 properties.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  berserker council cyclone debbie fitzroy flood 2017 flood 2017 north rockhampton rockhampton regional council wildweather

Rockhampton's 400 luckiest homes revealed

Rockhampton's 400 luckiest homes revealed

Homeowners with properties in the green will be feeling like the luckiest people in Rockhampton right now.

FLOODED ROADS: Roads beginning to close across Rocky region

There are a number of roads closed in the region and a number with water over them.

Number of roads closed, many with water over them

'Serious flood' puts 2000 Rocky locals out of work

Chair of the LDMG Cr Tony Williams.

MAJOR businesses are shutting shop as the Fitzroy rapidly rises.

Passengers in tears over fears Rocky flights cancelled

SES volunteers building the flood barricade at the Rockhampton airport.

CANCER patients on way to chemo miss appointment over reports.

Local Partners

EVACUATE NOW: Residents given last chance to get out

IT'S now or never

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

David Strassman brings unique comedy to Rocky for start of Oz tour

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not quite true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $375,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

Charm, Character And Grace

189 Quarry Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 4 $325,000

This well positioned Queenslander ticks all the boxes-location, quality and style. Lovingly renovated with the utmost in style and good taste this is the perfect...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

Perfectly positioned and priced! Never rent again!

48 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $260,000

More than meets the eye.... This 3 bedroom home is a hidden gem, nestled in the trees on a generous 1223m2 allotment, only minutes from local shops, schools and...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $599,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $279,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

HIDDEN FAMILY GEM IN NORMAN GARDENS

21 Primrose Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

839m2 with limited SIDE ACCESS and plenty of room to put in a SHED and POOL - FAMILIES will love this one - SO HURRY!! - Offering relaxed family living with...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!