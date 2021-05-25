Explained: How the new-look Rocky Pro-Am will work

The 2019 Rockhampton Pro-Am champion, Matt Millar, will be on course for the 2021 event, which tees off next month.

Juniors will take centre stage in one of three new events at next month’s Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, the pro-am returns with an exciting new format.

Running from June 22 to 27, it boasts an $85,000 prize pool which is attracting top professionals from across Australia, including defending champion Matt Millar.

But instead of a traditional four-day event, the pros will have two chances to cash in courtesy of the revamped format.

A $70,000 three-day stroke event will run from June 24 to 26, with a cut after round two.

Pros will be grouped with amateurs who will play in stableford format for daily prizes in all divisions.

After the three-day event, the top 16 pros (plus ties) will then contest the one-day $15,000 Ian Weigh Invitational.

They will compete in a single stroke event for professionals only, as well as being paired with the champion amateurs and sponsors in a four-ball teams’ format.

Pros who do not qualify can play again on Sunday in the inaugural Frenchville Sports Club Junior Pro-Am, partnering with a mixed team of three juniors from clubs across Central Queensland in a nine-hole ambrose event.

Stephen Weigh from Ian Weigh Toyota, Rockhampton Golf Club Pro-Am committee president Matt Sleaford and Frenchville Sports Club chairman Graeme Brady OAM announce the exciting new additions to the Rockhampton Pro-Am format.

RGC Pro-Am committee president Matt Sleaford said the new competition formats rewarded pros for top play, provided sponsors and amateurs with extra opportunities to play with the best, and created new pathways for junior golfers to improve their game.

“We’re particularly excited about the new Frenchville Sports Club Junior Pro-Am,” he said

“Rockhampton is unique in offering this opportunity to young boys and girls to play a competitive format while partnered with a pro.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to learn and hopefully it will be a memory they will cherish for life.”

Frenchville Sports Club chairman Graeme Brady OAM said the club was passionate about developing junior sport in the region and was excited to come on board with the junior pro-am.

Stephen Weigh from Ian Weigh Toyota said the Rockhampton Golf Club’s ability to connect Australia’s leading golfers to the local community through its competition design was a big reason the company sponsored the event each year.

“We support events like this to promote the city of Rockhampton, and the professionals who come from across Australia always tell us how much they enjoy this brilliant course and how much they love visiting the beautiful Rockhampton region,” he said.

Pro-Am week also features a Lexus golf day and a sponsors’ event to provide visiting pros with practice rounds on June 22 and 23, before competition starts on June 24.

