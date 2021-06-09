Explained: Increases and changes to Rocky council fees

Waste charges, airport parking charges and water fees are among the services set to increase as Rockhampton Regional Council undertakes its regular review.

Some items have increased or decreased in price and some are entirely new fees and charges.

Services like printing maps, searching registry history and land titles have gone up by a couple of dollars.

Some fees have also been removed, including library overdue items charges. The cost of a library membership card has been reduced to $2 from $4.

The new changes would be effective from July 1, 2021, and are for the next financial year.

Council says it has the right the amend the fees and charges at any time throughout the year.

New charges and fees of note:

Water usage rate for water that is not for residential purposes: $3 per kl

White goods dumping: Fridge, freezer, air conditioner: $8 each

Solar panel dumping: $9 per panel

Increased fees and charges:

Rockhampton Airport parking has increased by $1, with one day costing $18 and 10 days of long term parking costing $100. Covered parking ranges from $35 for one day to $310 for 10 days, with most days increasing by $8.

Dog registration fees have increased by $10 except for pension card holders.

Tyre dumping fees now range from $9 to $180.

All mattress dumping fees have gone up by $1.

Asbestos and hazardous waste fees have risen by between $5 and $8.

Missed wheelie bin collection at fault of the resident will cost $20.

Release of impounded animals has gone up by $1 and $2.

Morning Bulletin subscribers, don’t forget to activate your Courier Mail subscription that comes free with your subscription

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription