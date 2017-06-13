25°
News

Explained: Inside the shocking mass drug overdose house

Melanie Plane
| 14th Jun 2017 6:22 AM
Police at a Taranganba house where a number of poeple over dosed on drugs.
Police at a Taranganba house where a number of poeple over dosed on drugs. Allan Reinikka ROK130617adrugs5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BLUE rubber gloves used in the treatment of patients litter the front lawn of a home in Daffcroft St, Taranganba.

They tell a story of the shocking series of events that unfolded at the seemingly sleepy neighbourhood home in the dark of night.

"We are extremely lucky that no one has died,” were the words Queensland Ambulance Service acting chief superintendent, Warren Kellett used to describe the alarming incident, which saw 11 Capricorn Coast teenagers allegedly overdose on a cocktail of multiple prescription drugs and alcohol on Monday night.

It all began about 11.45pm Monday when police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Old Scenic Hwy, Lammermoor.

As police approached the crash scene, two males who had been stranding beside the crashed Toyota RAV4 fled on foot.

Police apprehended one of the males, a 17-year-old, soon after and allegedly located drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person and in the crashed vehicle.

Taranganba street where a number of poeple overdosed on drugs.
Taranganba street where a number of poeple overdosed on drugs. Allan Reinikka ROK130617adrugs3

From there, inquiries led police to the Daffcroft St home.

When they arrived at the property at 2.30am, they were confronted by a 14-year-old boy lying unresponsive on the front lawn. But it was what they found inside the home that truly disturbed them.

After forcing entry to the home, and then further rooms inside the home, police discovered another 10 teenagers, ranging in age from 14-18, who appeared to be drug affected.

QAS act chief sup Kellett said the teens were in various states of consciousness.

Some were unconscious, some were very calm, quiet and sleepy and others were very aggressive - verbally and physically.

The aggression factor unfortunately escalated when the 14-year-old found unconscious on the front lawn punched a paramedic twice in the face while he was being treated.

The paramedic was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Mr Kellett said QAS have zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards paramedics and will seek the full force of the law to support them.

Acting Chief Superintendent Warren Kellett talks about the Ambulance Service's response to an incident in Yeppoon where 11 youths had overdosed on prescription drugs and alcohol.
Acting Chief Superintendent Warren Kellett talks about the Ambulance Service's response to an incident in Yeppoon where 11 youths had overdosed on prescription drugs and alcohol. Chris Ison ROK130717cambo1

Mr Kellett said as soon as paramedics arrived, it was clear drugs were involved, with multiple prescription medications scattered around the scene.

He said four paramedics worked side-by-side with police to treat the teenagers and rush seven of them to Yeppoon Hospital and two of them to Rockhampton Hospital. The other two people voluntarily went with police back to the station.

Mr Kellett said he had never encountered a drug overdose of such size and seriousness in Central Queensland before.

He said if police hadn't continued their investigation following the initial crash, there could have been deadly consequences.

"This is quite abnormal. It's a bit like a Russian roulette, you don't know what you're taking, you don't know what the effects are going to be and then when you add alcohol on top of that the effects are severe and significant,” he said.

"Prescription medication is exactly that, it is prescribed by a doctor for a person to treat their illness and ailments. It is not a drug that we can use on a recreational basis for some kind of high or recreational value.

"This medication can be lethal and you can imagine, if police didn't continue to do their investigation, this scene may have been very traumatic.”

As detectives from the Yeppoon Criminal Investigation Branch yesterday afternoon waited for toxicology reports to determine just how many drugs were involved in the recipe for disaster, the saga took another turn.

Police confirmed just after 3pm, one of the teenagers involved in the incident was dragged out of the Rockhampton Hospital by an older youth, just before he was to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Witness reports from the hospital suggest the young male patient was almost unconscious and a nurse was allegedly pushed out of the way when she tried to intervene. An assault charge is expected to be laid.

A police search for the males ensued before a mother of the one of the boys rang to say they had arrived at her Yeppoon home.

For the second time in 24 hours, the young teen victim was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance - this time with a police escort on board.

Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Union boss hails Yeppoon business for brave staff move

Union boss hails Yeppoon business for brave staff move

Prominent union leader highlights coffee shop owner's move.

REVEALED: Huge Budget projects to create 3200 jobs for CQ

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry look over the plans for the lagoon precinct of the Yeppoon Foreshore development.

The list of job creating projects in the State Budget 2017

17 free things to do at the Rocky Show

There's plenty of entertainment and fun in store at this year's Rockhampton Show.

Having a top time doesn't have to cost an arm and leg

12 projects over $42 million in State Budget for Keppel

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Recreation, lifestyle and critical infrastructure

Local Partners

Budget Breakdown: $788 million for Rocky, Yeppoon projects

Art and natural disasters focus for Central Queensland in State Budget 2017

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Complexity to Bayton Award winner's art work

Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine with his Bayton Award winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl

Artist turned software designer turned musician talks pottery.

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Robert Irwins needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Exceptional Sized Family Home / Great Location

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Understanding the potential of some properties can be confusing but this property at 9 Calder Street, Park Avenue is just oozing with endless possibilities to the...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps - The...

THE SETTING IS PERFECT

229a Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 3 $325,000

Location is first class and the price is spot on. Make your move NOW - Offering perspective buyers, a Range position. - The home is large with great character. ...

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 4 $415,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

MASSIVE CHARACTER FILLED TOWNHOUSE!

2/5 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

Town House 3 2 1 $340,000

THIS is NOT a cookie cutter unit - it is an EXECUTIVE home that has CHARACTER, STYLE and SPACE to SPARE - Prestigious Suburb offering Executive Brick Townhouse ...

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Returning $420 p/w and Renovated

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

STUNNING PROPERTY IN BLUE CHIP LOCATION

11 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 3 2 $689,000

If comfort and lifestyle top your list, this new STUNNER is a must see for VALUE! HURRY!! - Highly functional floor plan, for the family - Next to no maintenance...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!