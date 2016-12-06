EXPLAINED: What Adani means for Central Queensland

UPDATE 12.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON will be one of several regional cities providing services and labour to Adani's $16.5 billion Charmichael coal mine.

In a statement today, CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj said workers and services would also be sourced from Emerald, Clermont, Moranbah, Collinsville and Charters Towers.

"We are particularly focusing on the construction of our planned near-400km rail line to be constructed between the Carmichael mine and our bulk port facility at Abbott Point near Bowen,” Mr Janakaraj said.

"So we need people and services in the region to build that rail link, as well as companies to provide resources.”

Adani map. Adani

Rockhampton will join Mackay and Townsville in providing goods, services and labour.

Townsville will house the company's regional headquarters and project management offices, while Mackay will provide port services and become the headquarters for rail and port operations.

Rockhampton and Townsville have been shortlisted by Adani as FIFO hubs, with a final decision to be made in 2017 as early works commence.

Adani had originally planned to locate all its project offices in Brisbane, but made the decision to move to regional Queensland.

The announcement in Townsville today marks the pre-construction phase of the project which is expected to create 500 to 600 jobs.

"This is a significant commitment by Adani to regional Queensland where the Carmichael mine and associated projects will generate10,000 jobs directly and indirectly and I am pleased that each of the regional centres will benefit from the Carmichael projects,” Mr Janakaraj

"The Carmichael mine is primarily aimed at bringing electricity to 100 million people in India, to improve their quality of life and indeed provide them with better health, education and employment opportunities.”

10AM: IT was a deal Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow believes mining giant Adani just "couldn't walk past”.

In a coup for the region, Rockhampton has been named the second FIFO hub for the company's Charmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Cr Strelow said the announcement that Townsville would host Adani's headquarters was "probably the worst kept secret of the last few days”, but was delighted Rockhampton could also claim a major win in its bid to get a slice of the Charmichael mine action.

"We made a bid for the headquarters,” Cr Strelow said.

"I'm not surprised we didn't win, but we gave Townsville a good run for their money.”

Cr Strelow said the FIFO hub was expected to generate up to 1500 jobs in each centre.

"We don't expect it to start at that level, but the reality is there will be a plane flying from Rockhampton directly onto the mine site and a plane flying from Townsville directly onto the mine site,” she said.

"In a competition, which there absolutely was between the three cities (Townsville, Rockhampton and Mackay), there were two prizes and we won one.

"We're absolutely delighted and committed to supporting Adani as they pull this project together now.”

Cr Strelow said it was important to work with the city's business community to make sure they get the lion's share of the operational support.

"This is the renaissance of Rockhampton as a major mining centre,” Cr Strelow said.

"We really need to recognise this is a turning point for our economy.”

Cr Strelow said councillors and council staff had done a huge amount of work building the city's profile in the mining industry over the past year.

She said senior staff put together "what I believe was the most professional bid Rockhampton has ever put forward for a major project”.

"I look forward to working with the Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill and the Townsville community as the two communities provide the workforce for this giant project,” Cr Strelow said.