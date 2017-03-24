Explained: What Cyclone Debbie means for CQ

WE MAY be enjoying a few hours of sunshine, but prepare to be soaked again next week with predictions up to 200mm could drench Capricornia as Cyclone Debbie hits Far North Queensland.

While computer modelling suggests it's extremely unlikely the cyclone could cross the coast as far south as Rockhampton, the region is expected to still receive heavy rainfall.

Tom Saunders is Chief Meterologist on SKY NEWS Weather and SKY NEWS Live. Contributed

Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders told The Morning Bulletin the exact landfall location was still unknown, but Debbie, roughly the same size as Cyclone Marcia, looked likely to hit between Cairns and Townsville early next week.

Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast can still expect to be impacted.

It comes on the back of a week of heavy rain, which saw flash flooding and roads closed as upwards of 200mm hit Capricornia.

"Just because the centre isn't going through the central part of the coast, doesn't mean we won't feel the effects," Mr Saunders said.

"We are expecting rain to increase over the weekend.

"Of course, we've already had heavy rain this week, it's sort of eased off temporarily.

"But as the system moves closer towards the coast on Sunday, we will expect the rain to start increasing."

The chances of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea has been upgraded to HIGH for Sunday. Photo: Oz Cyclone Chasers Cas Garvey

After making landfall early next week, models indicate Cyclone Debbie will hover over western Queensland.

Mr Saunders said this would generate heavy rain over the tropics and the west, with Rockhampton sitting on the southern edge of the system.

"It is tricky at this stage picking how much rain will fall at the central coast," he said.

"But for the Capricornia district, there's certainly the potential there for another 100-200mm over the next week."

Rain over the western part of the state will be a welcome relief in drought-affected regions.

While this may say isolated flooding, similar to this week, Mr Saunders said it was unlikely to produce moderate to major flooding along the Fitzroy River.

"For widespread flooding along the Fitzroy, you would need to get more rainfall falling right across that catchment area and the heavy falls will be more coastal and perhaps the northern part of Capricornia," he said.

"I would say it's an outside chance at this stage."