Queensland records one new local COVID case
News

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Qld’s new Covid rules

by JACK McKAY
20th Jun 2021 12:52 PM
Buffets will be back, patronage numbers in restaurants boosted by 50 per cent and gathering caps in homes scrapped under eased coronavirus restrictions to kick off this week.

But the number of venues that will have to use the state government's Covid check-in app will be significantly widened to include businesses such as shopping centres and hair salons.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said she expected the new check-in arrangements to stay in place until the "vast majority" of the population are vaccinated against the Covid strains that are circulating.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
The new rules will begin from 1am Friday, with businesses busted flouting the rules given a two week grace period before enforcement begins.

QUEENSLAND'S NEW RESTRICTIONS

- Indoor venues can now cater to three people for every 4 sqm. This is up from one person for every 2 sqm. This will include venues such as restaurants, cafes and pubs - as well as hostels and tourism offers, like charter boats.

- The current gathering cap of 100 people at a private residence has been scrapped. There will now be no limit.

- Self-service food offerings, such as buffets, will be allowed to return.

- All restrictions at aged care, disability service and hospital facilities will be lifted.

- New venues that will be required to use the Covid check-in app include food courts, shopping centres, hairdressers, theme parks, casinos, caravan parks and open houses.

Originally published as EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Qld's new Covid rules

