EXPLAINED: What's going on with Rocky's 'winter'

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 13th Jul 2017 6:29 AM
Cold weather.
Cold weather. Chris Mccormack

WINTER is here but it seems as if the season forgot to bring the cold temperatures with it.

Rockhampton is in the middle of winter but daytime temperatures are still lingering around 25 degrees with night temps dropping to only about 12 degrees.

When stacked up to previous Rockhampton winters, this season is on track to be warmer than average.

Officer in charge at the Rockhampton branch of the Bureau of Meteorology, Paul Wilson, said while it was shaping up to be a warm winter, cooler temps could not be completely ruled out.

"We did have a bit of a cool snap a couple of weeks ago now, at the beginning of this month, and we're not out of winter just yet so you can't discount the fact that we are going to get cooler temperatures,” Mr Wilson said.

"But it is a slightly warmer than average winter.”

The average temperature for July so far has been 14.7 degrees with the highest temperature this month peaking at 28.5 degrees.

The lowest temperature for the month of July was July 1 at 11.2 degrees.

Mr Wilson said temperatures in both Rockhampton and Yeppoon would climb over the weekend and into early next week.

"Towards the end of this week the temperature will creep up to 25 degrees in Rockhampton on Saturday with temps of 26 on Sunday followed by 27 degrees on Monday and Tuesday,” he said.

"Around the coast it's looking stable. We will see temps around 22 degrees for the next few days, then we will see it heat up around Sunday.

"So there will be a little bit of a warming trend over the next few days I'd suggest.”

Despite the warmer winter weather, Mr Wilson said there was a possibility for showers towards the end of the week and the weekend. "We do have possible showers on the Capricornia forecast with slight chances of showers,” he said. "However I wouldn't expect a lot of rainfall out of those.

"From a percentage point of view, in the seasonal outlook, the odds aren't trending either way for July and the same for August.

"There is a 55% chance of it being wetter than average and a 45% chance of being a bit drier than average, so it is really 50/50.”

Mr Wilson said the seasonal outlook overall looked "pretty average”.

"Having said that the weather is unpredictable thing and can go either way,” he said.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

