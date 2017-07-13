EXPLAINED: Where you can park for free this River Festival

The Palaszczuk Government today revealed the Rockhampton CBD as one of its four priority projects to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

AHEAD of the Rockhampton River Festival, Rockhampton Regional Council announced it would be relaxing parking patrols in certain areas of the CBD.

Two parking lots will be opening for free on Alma Street, the Pilbeam Theatre and the top level of the Kern Arcade to cater for this weekend's event.

Parking patrols have also been suspended for the following street parking:

. Bolsover Street between Archer Street and Debry Street;

. Archer Street between Bolsover Street and Victoria Parade;

. Fitzroy Street between Bolsover Street and East Street;

. William Street between Bolsover Street and East Street; and

. Derby Street between Bolsover Street and East Street.

Several roads will also be temporarily closed from 4am today until 6am Tuesday for the set-up and successful running of the festival, including:

. Quay Street between Fitzroy and Derby Streets;

. Quay Lane between Denham and Derby Streets;

. Denham, William and Derby Streets between East Street and Quay Street; and

. Quay St carpark near William Street roundabout (already closed)

Rockhampton Regional Council apologies for and inconveniences in this time.

For more information visit www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au