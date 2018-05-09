EXPLAINED: Why every Qld driver is covered by CTP insurance

MEDICAL bills from serious car crashes can run into the thousands, but most motorists have no idea where to turn when the worst happens.

Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton principal Meghan Rothery said it was common for people injured in crashes to dismiss the idea of bringing a claim with the incorrect belief it would be made directly against friends or family.

As two young men file claims worth $740,000 and $1.6 million for the injuries they received in a 2016 fatal crash that killed their friend, Ms Rothery explains the benefits of Australia's Compulsory Third Party insurance scheme (CTP).

Anyone injured in a crash through no fault of their own can seek assistance through a claim, to help cover ambulance and hospital costs, medical treatment, rehabilitation, loss of income or long-term care.

"Often, these expenses can run into the tens of thousands of dollars," she said.

"For catastrophic injuries, treatment and rehabilitation can actually amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Ms Rothery described the 2016 crash near Thangool as a tragedy for James Bryant, the teenage driver who was killed, and his friends who were passengers.

"Not only did they experience the loss of a close friend; they suffered not unexpected psychological trauma and physical injury," she said.

"Injuries, physical and psychological, which will affect them for the rest of their lives."

As injured passengers, Ms Rothery's clients are making a claim against Mr Bryant's CTP insurer.

The claim will allow Mitchell Leneham and Rhees Jewess to access rehabilitation and treatment, but also compensates them for ongoing impacts which include their career prospects.

"We have heard from one of the parents involved in this matter that she had no idea the CTP claim was available to them to access in order to seek help for their son," Ms Rothery said.

"It was fortunate another parent suggested that she contact us.

"I have been involved in a number of claims where family members or friends were driving the vehicle involved in the accident.

"In each case, it has been a great relief to the family that the injured person has been able to access the CTP insurance system and start getting the help required.

"Examples of cases include children injured in single vehicle accidents where a parent has been driving, friends injured in vehicles driven by a friend, and dependency claims, where, unfortunately, a family member has been killed in a motor vehicle accident, either as a passenger in a single vehicle accident or by another at fault driver."

CTP is compulsory in Queensland and covers passengers, other drivers and their passengers, motorcyclists and their passengers, pedestrians, or cyclists who may be injured as a result of your driving.