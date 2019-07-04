EXPLAINED: Why Mt Morgan's drinking water turned brown

Trails are planned for the bush around Mount Morgan No.7 Dam.

AFTER A spike in complaints surrounding water colour in Mount Morgan, Rockhampton Regional Council made moves to quell the concerns of residents.

Rockhampton Regional Council said Mount Morgan residents who were surprised to turn on their taps and see a brownish tinge to their water recently have no reason to be concerned.

Chair of the Rockhampton Regional Council's Water Committee, Councillor Neil Fisher, said a rare event called a dam inversion had occurred following a recent cold snap.

"Because cold water is denser than warm water, warm water always rises to the top and it's no different in the No. 7 dam,” he explained.

"The deepest water is the coldest, and the warmer water is nearer the surface.

"Thanks to a recent cold snap and a strong southerly wind, the surface water cooled rapidly and it quickly became colder than the deeper water.

"When this happened, the water essentially turned over to keep the colder water at the bottom and the warmer water at the top.

"Sediments at the bottom of the dam were disturbed and made their way into the Mount Morgan Water Treatment Plant.

"We adjusted the treatment process to remove the majority of these from the water that comes through to residents, but a small amount of a naturally occurring substance called manganese made it through to the final drinking water,” Cr Fisher said.

Despite being slightly discoloured, council said the water should not have exhibited any changes to taste or drinking quality.

"Manganese doesn't compromise the quality of the drinking water or make it unsafe to drink - in fact our bodies need it, and we consume it through foods like spinach nuts and eggs.”

"The water is still fine to drink, to cook with, to wash in and all the normal things you'd do with your water, it just changes the colour slightly to something that we aren't used to seeing come out of our taps.”

Councillor Fisher said it was rare for this dam inversion to take place.

However the strange events are more common in cooler parts of the country like Tasmania and the Victorian Highlands.

"It only lasts for a few days, so all the water is back to the normal colour now,” Cr Fisher said.

"You need a lot of specific things to happen in short space of time for this to occur, so I doubt we'll see more tinges in our water any time soon.”