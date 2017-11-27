Explained: Why One Nation Rocky victory is still on cards

One Nation's Wade Rothery will be crunching the numbers in coming days as he remains a strong possibility of winning Rockhampton.

ONE Nation's Wade Rothery could still emerge victorious in the battle for Rockhampton.

Confused, you wouldn't be the only one.

Here's how the guessing game works.

All eyes are on now on how the preferences will flow in what is turning out to be one of the most interesting elections in recent memory.

With the Greens' preferences to be counted first (as they finished with the lowest primary total of 1548 votes - 5.42%) the assumption is the majority of these will go to Labor.

However, there won't be enough of these to get the ALP's candidate Barry O'Rourke past the magical 50% number.

With 83% of the 35,801 roll counted as of 10.40am, Mr O'Rourke currently has 9130 (31.99%).

The focus will then switch to the preferences of the candidate that finished second last, the LNP, which secured a primary vote of 5050 (17.69%).

If the LNP prefences go strongly to One Nation, it will push Wade Rothery past Margaret Strelow and into second position, meaning her preferences would then be allocated rather than Mr Rothery's.

However, if Mr Rothery (6039 - 21.16%) doesn't get enough preferences from the LNP then he will remain third and his preferences will be counted.

Ms Strelow is just a few hundred votes ahead of Mr Rothery with 6773 (23.73%)

The Morning Bulletin understands there are mixed messages coming from within party ranks as to how the LNP preferences are likely to flow.

With Ms Strelow not giving any direction of how her preferences should be numbered, it's unknown if these would flow to Labor or One Nation.

During the election campaign lobby groups such as Flick 'em targeted Rockhampton specifically and urged voters to put the two majors last.

It's unknown if this message resonated with voters...clearly more people didn't choose either the ALP or LNP as their primary vote.

With all eyes on preferences The Morning Bulletin understands some parties are flying in expert scrutineers to guage the flows.

The result is likely to take days to work out and with the numbers so close, no-one is able to say with any degree of certainty what the end result will be.

That's possibly why we're not hearing much from certain candidates.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Electoral Commission of Queensland in an attempt to talk to the returning officer for Rockhampton and get detail about the timetable for the counting process.

Still confused? Hang in there for more updates.