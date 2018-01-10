Explained: Why Rocky's mango man is a gem of a guy

Rocky's mango man has been given a big pat on the back.

A ROCKHAMPTON mango man takes his customer service very seriously.

A Brisbane woman sent an email to The Morning Bulletin last week singing the praises of the fruit seller.

"Recently when travelling south through Rockhampton on a very hot day I removed my rings to apply sunscreen and put them on my lap,” Fay McKinnon said.

PRECIOUS: Fay McKinnon's rings the mango man found. Contributed

"On the outskirts of your city, near the lagoon area where the pie man parks we saw a truck selling local mangoes and stopped to buy a box.

"Of course I stepped out of the car forgetting the rings, chatted with the 'mango man', bought a box and continued my journey. Much later I realised my loss.

"Fortunately a mobile number was on the mango box and I rang the gentleman. What a good man he is.

"He started to search for them on Thursday, searched all through Friday and finally found them Saturday morning in the leaf and dirt area where we parked. He generously packaged and returned them by registered post. I am so grateful to this man as the rings are old and precious to me.”

When The Morning Bulletin spoke with Ms McKinnon she said she was still pinching herself she had gotten her rings back.

"I had given up hope, it is where a lot of cars pull up,” she said.

The rings were of particular sentimental value.

"My engagement ring, a diamond one and a sapphire ring of my mother's, I've had them for many, many years,” Ms McKinnon said.

She was ever so grateful to the mango man for going above and beyond in helping her find her rings.

"They were both in good condition, not damaged at all,” she said.

The man, who Ms McKinnon said wished to remain anonymous, was very selfless.

"He wouldn't take any compensation. I said I must repay for your trouble and for the postage and he said no, he was pleased to be able to find them,” she said.