Boolimba Bluff, looking over Carnarvon Gorge.
Environment

Explaining the National Park closures

Zara Gilbert
3rd Apr 2020 12:44 PM
The QLD State Government have assured the public that the COVID-19 National Park closures announced yesterday afternoon were not indicative of a full ban.

The announcement was met with considerable confusion, with many unsure as to whether bushwalking had been added to the list of restricted activities.

However, a QLD media officer assured the Morning Bulletin today that only high use areas such as lookouts, public toilets, day use areas and some walking tracks are closed to the public.

“It is not a full closure of national parks, it’s a closure of our high use areas within national parks,” she said.

“So, there are some walking tracks that are still open in some National Parks, so if people did want to go for a bush walk, they do have the ability to do so.”

In saying this, the Chief Medical Officer’s advice is for people to stay home wherever possible and if you do leave the house for exercise, strict social distancing must be adhered to.

A full list is available on the Park Alerts website, but affected areas include walking trails at Noosa National Park and the Natural Bridge at Springbrook National Park.

Member for Keppel Britanny Lauga took to Facebook today to assure Rockhampton locals that all CQ national parks remain open at this stage.

Campgrounds and visitor centres are still closed but you walking tracks, toilet facilities, lookouts, swimming areas and 4WD recreation areas are still open for use.

