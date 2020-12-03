Menu
Water processing set-up at the Clermont gold project site.
Exploration company offloads Clermont gold project

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A PERTH exploration company has sold its Clermont gold project almost a year after it pulled the pin on plans for an open pit mine at the site.

Impact Minerals has reached an agreement to sell the project to Australasian Gold Limited, a private company with a suite of similar prospective gold assets in Queensland.

The company will take over in exchange for $100,000 in shares at a price of 10 cents per share.

Australasian Gold will list on the ASX in early 2021 at a listing price of 20 cents per share.

It will cover all costs involved in the transfer of the licence.

In November last year, Impact abandoned plans for the Clermont gold project, projected to create 200 jobs and inject more than $60 million into the local economy.

Impact purchased the rights to mine for gold at the site in 2018.

The site covers historic mining camps Blackridge and Springs which produced about $309 million worth of gold at today’s prices.

