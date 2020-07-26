Explore CQ with these seven unforgettable locations

Island hop around the Keppels onboard the Keppel Explorer.

WITH international travel out of the question until next year, there has never been a better time to explore your own backyard.

With awe-inspiring cave systems, pristine and untouched coral reefs, and up close and personal wildlife interactions, Central Queensland has several unforgettable experiences that rival some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

With the August long weekend just around the corner, Capricorn Enterprise is sharing some exciting options for exploring Central Queensland and the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll says Central Queensland is one of the greatest tourist spots on earth.

“Sharing our latitude with Rio de Janeiro to the east and Mauritius to the west, we celebrate sub-tropical days all year round, making Central Queensland and the Southern Great Barrier Reef a place where foreign tourists swarm to, travelling thousands of kilometres and paying thousands for the privilege of experiencing our backyard,” she said.

“Yet, we are fortunate to have the ability to do it at our own leisure. So why not start today!

“Whether you are looking for cultural tourism or adventure, travelling for food or relaxation, we invite you to come and experience our local offerings and discover the jewels of our region.”

Capricorn Caves offer more than 1.5 kilometres of mysterious passages to explore.

The Capricorn Caves

The Capricorn Caves are an ancient cave system north of Rockhampton with more than 1.5kms of mysterious passages to explore.

Honeycombing a limestone ridge, this labyrinth of large caverns features an abundance of natural decoration including amazing fig tree roots.

Look closely and you might see the insectivorous bats in fast flight throughout the dark hollows.

Step foot inside the Cathedral Cave and listen to the near perfect acoustics.

Carnarvon Gorge

Discover towering sandstone cliffs, vibrantly coloured side gorges, diverse flora and fauna and Aboriginal rock art at Carnarvon Gorge.

Located in the semi-arid heart of Central Queensland, a wealth of cultural and natural heritage lies within this hidden gem.

Book a stay at Takarakka Bush Resort or Sandstone Park and take a tour with Australian Nature Guides.

Great Keppel or Pumpkin Island

Great Keppel and Pumpkin Islands are just a 30-minute ferry ride from the mainland, boasting blissful opportunities to relax, unwind and reconnect with nature.

With 17 beaches along Great Keppel Island, seclusion awaits!

Stay longer at Great Keppel Island Hideaway or Great Keppel Island Holiday Village.

Southern Great Barrier Reef

There is nothing on earth quite like the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Diving through spectacular coral formations while dodging inquisitive sea turtles, reef sharks, dugong, manta ray and a wide variety of colourful fish is something that everyone should do.

Get in touch with Keppel Dive to find out more.

Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary

Cuddle a koala or handfeed a kangaroo at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

Just 28 minutes from Rockhampton and 15 minutes from Yeppoon, spend the day with their friendly residents among the 10ha natural bushland.

The Keppel Explorer

The only way to experience an epic ride of discovery through Keppel Bay is onboard the Keppel Explorer.

Taking you to places where no other tourists can go, the number one rated, VIP experience will have you island hopping around the Keppels, discovering secret beaches, sea caves, surf and delving into the upmost seclusion.

Mount Archer

Named in honour of the Archer brothers who explored the Fitzroy area in 1853, the national park is part of the Darumbal Aboriginal people’s traditional country.

Home to a variety of woodland birds, including the powerful owl and black cockatoo, along with unadorned rock-wallabies, Mount Archer National Park is laced with walking tracks, picnic spots and magnificent sunsets.

Visit www.visitcapricorn.com.au to start planning your next adventure.