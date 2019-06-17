Exploring the Central Highlands just got a whole lot easier

VISITORS to the Central Highlands now have a handy new tool to explore the region's hidden gems.

The new Central Highlands Touring Map is a fold-out brochure featuring information on the region's best drives, including four-wheel-drive routes and self-drive trails.

The new Central Highlands Touring Map made its debut alongside the recently-released Visitor Guide at last week's Queensland Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow in Brisbane. Contributed

"This map is designed to inspire and help visitors to explore our region more than they might have otherwise,” CHDC tourism development coordinator Paul Thompson said.

"Not only does that enhance their experience of the Central Highlands, it also extends their stay and thereby their spend - which is a boost to our local economy,” Mr Thompson said.

"The map is a new initiative for CHDC but it's already proven successful in other iconic tourist regions and we think it's a perfect fit for our thriving drive market.”

The full-colour map made its public debut at the Central Highlands stand at last week's Queensland Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow in Brisbane.

"Over 2000 attendees walked away with a copy, which is a fantastic response, especially when you consider we were amongst hundreds of other stalls competing for the crowd's attention,” Mr Thompson said.

"People liked that it provides practical advice and information, especially on travelling through Carnarvon National Park, that it's small enough to carry, and that it won't need Wi-Fi to work.”

The map is an initiative of the Central Highlands Development Corporation and complements its recently released Central Highlands Visitor Guide.

The Touring Map and Visitor Guide is available at centralhighlands.com.au or hard copies are available for free at the region's Visitor Information Centres.