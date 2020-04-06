Explosion of blue wings on North Keppel Island

RECENT rainfall followed by hot and humid conditions have resulted in an explosion of butterflies on North Keppel Island.

Eric Cech, who works at the North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre, said there were “tens of thousands” of blue tiger butterflies on the island.

Mr Cech said he had never seen anything like it in his life and wanted to capture the special moment.

North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre worker Eric Cech.

“It happens every year after the big rains, but this year was definitely the most anybody had seen at the centre,” he said.

“It was just staggering how many there were.”

He said the butterflies liked to hang around red ash trees and were really thick on the national park track.

School groups from across the state regularly visit the North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre for outdoor and environmental education, particularly concerning the Great Barrier Reef.

Mr Cech, who lives in Yeppoon, said due to the coronavirus pandemic, all school camps to the island had been cancelled.

Eric Cech captured this photo of blue tiger butterflies at North Keppel Island. Picture: Eric Cech

Determined to still help students who were eager to learn, the centre has come up with some alternative learning methods.

“For the last couple of weeks, we have been filming our lessons and uploading them to our YouTube channel,” Mr Cech said.

“We have a lot of senior students who like to come to the island and collect data they need for their assessments.

“We are trying to do our best to collect that for them and deliver it on an online platform.

“We welcome any school group to reach out if they have anything they would like filmed. We are more than happy to do our best to put something up that is relevant to what they are learning.”

