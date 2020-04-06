Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJESTIC CREATURES: Eric Cech captured this special photo of blue tiger butterflies at North Keppel Island. Picture: Eric Cech
MAJESTIC CREATURES: Eric Cech captured this special photo of blue tiger butterflies at North Keppel Island. Picture: Eric Cech
Environment

Explosion of blue wings on North Keppel Island

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECENT rainfall followed by hot and humid conditions have resulted in an explosion of butterflies on North Keppel Island.

Eric Cech, who works at the North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre, said there were “tens of thousands” of blue tiger butterflies on the island.

Mr Cech said he had never seen anything like it in his life and wanted to capture the special moment.

North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre worker Eric Cech.
North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre worker Eric Cech.

“It happens every year after the big rains, but this year was definitely the most anybody had seen at the centre,” he said.

“It was just staggering how many there were.”

He said the butterflies liked to hang around red ash trees and were really thick on the national park track.

School groups from across the state regularly visit the North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre for outdoor and environmental education, particularly concerning the Great Barrier Reef.

Mr Cech, who lives in Yeppoon, said due to the coronavirus pandemic, all school camps to the island had been cancelled.

Eric Cech captured this photo of blue tiger butterflies at North Keppel Island. Picture: Eric Cech
Eric Cech captured this photo of blue tiger butterflies at North Keppel Island. Picture: Eric Cech

Determined to still help students who were eager to learn, the centre has come up with some alternative learning methods.

“For the last couple of weeks, we have been filming our lessons and uploading them to our YouTube channel,” Mr Cech said.

“We have a lot of senior students who like to come to the island and collect data they need for their assessments.

“We are trying to do our best to collect that for them and deliver it on an online platform.

“We welcome any school group to reach out if they have anything they would like filmed. We are more than happy to do our best to put something up that is relevant to what they are learning.”

For more information, go to the North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre website, Facebook page or YouTube channel.

blue tiger butterfly north keppel island
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High school students get a taste of university

        premium_icon High school students get a taste of university

        Education Four St Ursula’s College students began their study as part of CQUniversity’s SUN program.

        CQ’s political leaders plan for post COVID-19

        premium_icon CQ’s political leaders plan for post COVID-19

        News How three levels of government are collaborating to build a bright future for...

        Water main maintenance works commence in small mining town

        premium_icon Water main maintenance works commence in small mining town

        Council News Affected households and businesses have been advised.

        Big concert event shut down due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Big concert event shut down due to COVID-19

        News Ticketholders never fear, discover how you will still get your money’s worth.