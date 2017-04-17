CQ workers sues company $1.3m after alleged explosion

A YOUNG apprentice fitter is alleging a contaminated gas line has cost him his hearing in a workplace explosion.

Allegedly under the instruction of Mechanical Engineers Australia supervisor Andrew Cowan, Jake Francis Austin, then 20, watched on as Mr Cowan bled a high pressure gas line at their Gladstone workshop.

It was about 1.30pm on November 13, 2014.

A Supreme Court of Rockhampton claim alleges that after tightening the gas line, Mr Cowan released the high pressure gas, which struck a contaminant and caused the hose to rupture.

Co-defendant Pritek Flid Systems Pty Ltd supplied the line, which solicitors Chris Trevor & Associates allege they "knew or ought to have known" if contaminated could "explode and cause serious personal injury" to anyone nearby.

As Mr Cowan connected the line to 16,000kPa oxygen cylinder it exploded and threw Mr Austin about three metres back.

The court document alleges this resulted in a complete loss of hearing in his right ear, and severe loss in the left.

The source and time of contamination is unknown, but the claim alleges it was either contaminated when supplied, or became contaminated when installed by MEA employee Matthew Greig.

The now 22-year-old is suing the defendant for $1,333,251.94, taking into account past and future economic loss, superannuation, special damages, future medical expenses, pharmaceutical expenses and surgery.

The claim states Mr Austin continues to endure pain, suffering and diminution of the enjoyment of the amenities of life; has lost earnings and earning capacity; and will require ongoing medical treatment.