Explosions as prime mover fully engulfed in flames

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Kerri-Anne Mesner
11.25am: REPORTS indicate a truck on fire on the Bruce Highway has flames fully engulfing the prime mover with some explosions.

Emergency services are en route with at least one crew at the scene.

Reports indicate the truck does not have a load, but is carrying half a tank of full and had been driving south from Rockhampton before the fire started.

It is believed the truck driver is at the scene assisting emergency services.

Reports indicate the incident is at a rest stop 5kms south of Marmor.

11.17am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a large truck on fire south of Rockhampton.

Early reports indicate the truck is parked in a rest bay area 5kms south of Marmor.

One crew has arrived at the scene reporting it is a prime mover on fire.

Reports indicate the driver is at the scene and has informed emergency services the truck did not have a load but there was half a tank of fuel on board.

more to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
