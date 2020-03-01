Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews respond to shed fire.
Fire crews respond to shed fire.
News

Explosions heard as shed catches fire near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
1st Mar 2020 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Fire crews have successfully contained a blaze that started in a shed south of Toowoomba today.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated one person for smoke inhalation, but did not require transportation.

EARLIER: Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire that started in a shed south of Toowoomba, after witnesses heard explosions coming from the area.

Two urban and two rural QFES vehicles are at the scene of the fire, which was reported on a property in Headington Hill, near Pilton, about 12pm.

Crews have stopped the blaze from spreading beyond the shed.

The explosions were likely related to the agricultural equipment inside the shed, according to the QFES.

headington hill queensland fire and emergency service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: The faces of Rocky nightlife

        premium_icon GALLERY: The faces of Rocky nightlife

        News Photos taken at Zodiac Nightclub, Ginger Mule and The Heritage Hotel.

        Capras women get their first taste of victory

        premium_icon Capras women get their first taste of victory

        Rugby League CQ steal a close win from a stacked North Queensland side

        Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        premium_icon Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        Crime Not the greatest hiding spot if you're about to be raided

        Man bitten by snake at home in the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Man bitten by snake at home in the Central Highlands

        Environment It is believed the snake bit the man on his lower limb.