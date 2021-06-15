Menu
Emergency services on Webberley Street in West Mackay where a motorhome has caught on fire. Picture: Matthew Forrest
News

Explosions, road closed as motorhome catches fire

Tara Miko
15th Jun 2021 11:31 AM
Explosions have been heard coming from a motorhome on fire outside suburban homes in West Mackay.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene working to contain the fire that broke out about 11.17am on Webberley St.

Initial reports indicate the motorhome was "well involved" and police had closed the street and part of Nebo Rd.

 

Emergency services on Webberley Street in West Mackay where a motorhome has caught on fire. Picture: Matthew Forrest
A QFES spokeswoman said crews were going into action at 11.30am.

It is understood the southbound lanes of Nebo Rd have been closed to all traffic.

A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from Mackay city.

 

