Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Security forces stand near the wreckage of an official vehicle that was destroyed in a bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Security forces stand near the wreckage of an official vehicle that was destroyed in a bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 15, 2019. AP Photo - Farah Abdi Warsameh
Crime

Explosions rock Somalia capital, 11 killed

by Abdi Guled
16th Jun 2019 5:50 AM

Two explosions have rocked Somalia's capital and left 11 people dead, as the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

Another 25 people were wounded, according to Somalia's General Bashir Abdi Mohamed.

He told reporters in Mogadishu the first car bomb went off near a security checkpoint for the presidential palace and was responsible for nine deaths.

The second car bomb killed the driver and his accomplice near a checkpoint on the road to the heavily fortified airport, he said on Saturday.

Al-Shabab, which often targets the capital, said the blasts were meant to strike the first line of security checkpoints for the airport and palace.

The airport is home to a number of diplomatic offices. The palace is a frequent al-Shabab target.

A witness said some of the victims were elderly.

"I was at a short distance from the blast and I saw several people dead including two women, a passenger and two men, some of whom were elderly," Hussein Mohamed said. "This is really very terrible."

Al-Shabab was responsible for the horrific truck bombing in Mogadishu in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people in one of the world's deadliest extremist attacks since 9/11 .

More Stories

editors picks explosion somalia terrorist attack

Top Stories

    Strelow: Two very big calls pay off big time for Rocky

    premium_icon Strelow: Two very big calls pay off big time for Rocky

    News Who stepped up when the chips were down

    • 16th Jun 2019 6:34 AM
    Young woman airlifted after rolling car near Dingo

    premium_icon Young woman airlifted after rolling car near Dingo

    News Woman taken to hospital after rollover at notorious crash hot spot

    Physios and parents work together to help young children

    premium_icon Physios and parents work together to help young children

    News Working to bring early intervention therapies to the Capricorn Coast

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Girls Grammar race day headlines the action