EXPLOSIVE: BoM warns of 'giant' hail, destructive winds

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned giant hail and winds above 125km/h are possible as powerful storm cells build momentum this afternoon.

Hail above 5cm in diameter, classified as "giant", and "destructive" winds were possible in isolated storm cells, as part of a broader system which is developing on the Darling Downs at the moment and is set to make its way across the Sunshine Coast.

Bureau meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said there had been "quite an explosive development" in thunderstorm activity out to the eastern Darling Downs this afternoon which had sparked the warnings.

"There's a fair bit of thunderstorm activity developing on the eastern side of the Darling Downs," he said.

Those storm cells were moving northeast towards the Sunshine Coast as they made their way eventually out to sea.

INCOMING: Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail are expected to hit the Coast this afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

Mr Bufalino expected the storms to starts impacting the Sunshine Coast from late this afternoon and into the evening.

The Coast was advised to brace for damaging winds (90km/h up to 125km/h) and large hail (2cm or greater in diameter).

Heavy rainfall was also tipped, with widespread falls of up to 40mm expected but some areas could receive up to 75mm within an hour or so.

That scale of rainfall may trigger flash flooding in some parts.

The Bureau earlier tweeted that "isolated, very dangerous storms" with "giant hail" and "destructive winds" were possible across southeast Queensland.