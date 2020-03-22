‘Explosive, compelling’: Cousins opens up

Ben Cousins opened up on his time behind bars and drug issues.

Ben Cousins' dark past is set to be brought into the light in a brand new documentary that sees the former superstar of the game open up in great detail.

Troubles with drugs and the law plagued the former West Coast Eagles star in his final years in the league and continued after he stepped away from the game.

He reached the pinnacle of the footy world with the Eagles when he won the Brownlow Medal in 2005, before claiming premiership glory in 2006.

Now in a revealing tell-all interview, Cousins opened up on his time spent behind bars and dealing with a drug issue.

Cousins after being arrested for drug charges.

Channel 7's Basil Zempilas sat down with Cousins and pressed the former star on just how everything had fallen apart with the level of detail leaving him in complete shock.

"I'm close to the Ben Cousins story and have been for a long time now," said Zempilas.

"I didn't think anything he could say would surprise me, but even I was shocked. It's explosive, compelling and emotional.

"With everything we've seen and read the natural inclination is to write Ben off.

"But despite his struggles he remains remarkably resilient. It's a battle but I wouldn't bet against him."

Cousins has found himself in the news over and over again in recent years, but never for good reasons and he knows he's the one to blame for it all going pear-shaped.

"I've stuffed things up royally," Cousins admitted.

Current AFL superstar Nat Fyfe appears in the upcoming documentary with the two playing a game of tennis, the game Cousins said helped him dearly during his time in prison.

Cousins and Fyfe having a hit of tennis. Credit: Channel 7.

Fyfe asked Cousins a host of questions about his past, but in the end the Fremantle captain said no matter what had happened you couldn't take away from his achievements on the field.

"Benny, he's the best!" Fyfe told Zempilas during filming.

"You don't win the Brownlow Medal unless you are the best in the country."

Ben Cousins - Coming Clean, airs Sunday, March 29 at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

