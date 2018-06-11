Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found numerous items buried.
Police found numerous items buried. Frazer Pearce
News

Explosive device not only thing found buried in his backyard

11th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE GROUND up sparklers and matchstick heads and put the substances in a PVC pipe ion his backyard.

It wasn't the only thing police found hidden in Leon Vincent Kellaway's Moranbah backyard.

Kellaway, 25, pleaded guilty to 14 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 8 to charges related to manufacturing explosives, illegal a live round, possessing illegal marijuana and methamphetamines, possessing a weapon, possessing tainted property (an emergency breathing apparatus) and possessing drug utensils.

The court heard Kellaway was already in custody at the time police carried out on a Moranbah property he had shared with his partner.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police found many items buried in containers in the backyard that were used in production of illegal drugs including glass flasks.

He said they also found red phosphorous acid and iodine scattered throughout the house.

In the bedroom, inside a Berroca container, police found two clip seal bags with 0.26grams of meth in them.

In a Bulla icecream container buried in the backyard, police found 2.76g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said Kellaway's partner did not know about the contraband items.

"He hatched the idea in his mind to cook some drugs but didn't have the expertise,” he said.

"They (police) weren't looking at an active clandestine laboratory.

"It was piecemeal.”

Mr Winning claimed the PVC piping one third full with ground up sparklers and matchstick heads was a product used in making meth.

"It was simply a storage mechanism,” he said.

Kellaway received a six-month prison-term with 89 days in custody declared and the sentence suspended immediately with an operation period of two years.

However, he was remanded in custody for other matters yet to be dealt with in the Gladstone District Court including stalking and armed robbery.

cq crime rockhampton court rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'High-quality health care' for all Central Queenslanders

    premium_icon 'High-quality health care' for all Central Queenslanders

    News Government makes bold promise as it unveils record $610m CQ health budget.

    • 11th Jun 2018 12:19 AM
    From Finland to Rockhampton for young teen

    premium_icon From Finland to Rockhampton for young teen

    Destinations Time to head home after a year exchange for this young Finish teen

    • 11th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Whale alert for Cap Coast boaties

    premium_icon Whale alert for Cap Coast boaties

    News Coast guard spots two whales near Yeppoon landmark

    Battling AFL clubs praised for courageous performances

    Battling AFL clubs praised for courageous performances

    Sport Bottom teams earn respect despite big losses to comp's leading sides

    Local Partners