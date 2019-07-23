Menu
Kentville lucerne farmer John Polmerenke was busted with 150kg of misstored ammunition and illegal guns.
EXPLOSIVE DISCOVERY: Man busted with 150kg of ammo

Ebony Graveur
23rd Jul 2019 11:00 AM
A HUMBLE lucerne farmer busted with almost 150kg of illegally-stored ammunition and automatic weapons was slapped with a paltry fine after appearing in court.

Kentville farmer John Pomerenke pleaded guilty to four charges in Gatton Magistrates Court, including failing to correctly store explosives and possessing unregistered firearms.

During a search of his property in April, police found a category D SKS automatic rifle, a category C pump-action shot gun and ammunition stored incorrectly.

Though licensed to carry category A and B weapons, the 60-year-old was also found to have an unregistered weapon.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the court one was not able to obtain a licence for a category D weapon.

"Police located a pump-action shotgun, loaded with five rounds in the defendant's bedroom," Sergeant Molinaro said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Pomerenke she noted he hadn't been in trouble before.

"But here we have a semi-automatic being stored under a mattress and 150kg of ammunition being stored everywhere," Ms Ryan said.

She told Pomerenke licence holders 'should know better'.

"People break in, they take these things and they use them," she said.

"You should know, more than anybody, what happened a couple of years ago here in Gatton with illegal firearms and the person who was shot dead."

Pomerenke was fined $2000 and his conviction was not recorded.

