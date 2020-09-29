Menu
Explosive find for police after pulling up teen for speeding

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A 19-YEAR-OLD witnessed by police to overtake cars at excessive speeds had an explosive stash with him.

Jackson Barry Meikle pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing fireworks and two of possessing dangerous drugs.

Meikle had 47.69g of marijuana, three MDMA pills and two Roman candles (fireworks) he claimed he purchased from a guy in Gladstone.

He was intercepted by Mackay police at Kuttabul on August 8 at 4.30pm.

Meikle had appeared nervous after the intercept which led the police to searching the car.

The teen was ordered to drug diversion and a 12 months Good Behaviour Bond with $800 recognisance, plus fined $250 for the fireworks. No convictions were recorded.

