Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939 and player-coach at The Waves Football Club Bryce Ruthven has married a stranger as part of a reality tv show experiment.
Former co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939 and player-coach at The Waves Football Club Bryce Ruthven has married a stranger as part of a reality tv show experiment.
News

EXPLOSIVE PREMIERE: Reactions to Ruthven's reality TV debut

Rhylea Millar
23rd Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's not every day you marry a complete stranger but it's now the reality for one ex-Bundy radio host.

Former co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939 and player-coach at The Waves Football Club Bryce Ruthven left the region in 2017 to accept another radio job in Sydney.

Community Newsletter SignUp


But now the familiar face is marrying a complete stranger on Channel 9's reality television series Married At First Sight.

Airing the first episode of its eighth season Monday night, things kicked off with a bang.

Bryce was one of the first two couples to meet their match at the altar.

Taking part on Channel 9’s reality TV show Married At First Sight, Bryce revealed his last relationship ended just six months prior to his real-life fiance.
Taking part on Channel 9’s reality TV show Married At First Sight, Bryce revealed his last relationship ended just six months prior to his real-life fiance.

The loved-up couple were quickly served a reality check when Bryce told new wife Liss (Melissa) that his last relationship and engagement ended just six months prior to the show.

Here are just some of the tweets that were shared during the premiere.

 

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New plan revealed for Heritage Village upgrades

        Premium Content New plan revealed for Heritage Village upgrades

        News The council announced in July it would close the facility for 12 months to undergo serious renovations.

        RACQ helicopter called in for help for boat in distress

        Premium Content RACQ helicopter called in for help for boat in distress

        Motoring The boat started taking on water and the occupant activated the EPIRB

        Some of region’s best-known horses headed for Rocky

        Premium Content Some of region’s best-known horses headed for Rocky

        Horses Trainer Tom Button has six horses entered for Callaghan Park meeting.