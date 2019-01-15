Menu
Socceroos star Aaron Mooy and Mia Khalifa.
Soccer

Porn star’s stunning Socceroos revelation

15th Jan 2019 1:45 PM

Well, there's a headline we didn't expect to be writing.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has listed Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has one of her three favourite football players in history.

The adult film legend has continued her attempt to transition to a career in sports presenting and visited the UK this week, where she attended an English Premier League match between West Ham and Arsenal.

Arsenal Fan TV pinned her down for an interview and asked her to name her three favourite players.

The first two were no real surprise - as Khalifa listed global superstars Sir David Beckham and notorious World Cup headbutter Zinedine Zidane.

"I've got to say Becks because I'm a girl," Khalifa said.

"For how much he makes me laugh anytime I hear him speak with that voice that's higher than mine when I was 12.

"Zinedine Zidane, because that was the most exciting thing I've ever seen happen in a football match. I love violence - and I hate that there's so much flopping in football."

But third on her list was Mooy, taking host Robbie Lyle - and Australian football fans across the world - completely by surprise.

"Aaron Mooy. He's like the Kawhi Leonard of football," the 25-year-old said.

"He doesn't look like him, but he acts like him. He's camera shy, he's a little goofy but you never see it."

It came after Khalifa, a West Ham fan, accused Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi of "going down" too often during her side's 1-0 win.

Declan Rice's second half goal was enough for the win as Unai Emery's Gunners turned in a dismal display.

Summer signing Guendouzi was among the underperforming players during the nadir of Emery's tenure.

And Khalifa was unimpressed with the Frenchman's actions during the 1-0 loss at the London Stadium.

She wrote on Twitter: "F****** P**** @MatteoGuendouzi. I'VE SEEN YOU GO DOWN MORE IN THIS MATCH THAN I DID IN 2014."

aaron mooy mia khalifa porn star socceroos
News Corp Australia

