Exposed: Hospital errors putting diabetics at risk

High rates of dangerous medication errors and hospital-acquired harm in diabetes patients in the state's hospitals have been exposed in an internal probe by Queensland Health.

The findings, published today in the Medical Journal of Australia, have revealed that glycaemic control and medication errors were identified in 32 per cent of inpatients in the audit of 27 hospitals.

The research, led by Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital director of clinical pharmacology Dr Peter Donovan, was carried out to help provide better support for patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes.

The study found that there were deficits in inpatient diabetes management including high rates of medication error, hospital-acquired harm (hypoglycaemia, diabetic ketoacidosis) and suboptimal rates of appropriate glycaemic control, particularly in patients treated with insulin. Also many patients did not see specialist diabetes team members despite meeting the criteria for doing so.

There were prescription errors and management problems in 19 per cent of patients.

Four of 49 patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus developed diabetic ketoacidosis during their admission, while 6 per cent of hospitalised patients were monitoring their own blood glucose levels.

"We are implementing programs and systems in collaboration with consumers, clinicians and partner agencies such as Diabetes Queensland, to further support people in the management of their diabetes, as well as reduce their risk of complications and improve their experience of living with chronic disease," a Queensland Health spokesman said.

"The Queensland Inpatient Diabetes Survey reflects care delivered at 27 hospitals from one day during a two-week period in 2019 and provides information that allows us to continue providing excellent services to communities according to the best available evidence.

"We continue to support diabetes care through multidisciplinary and consumer-centred initiatives which reduce diabetic foot complications, promote community recognition of early signs of diabetes in children, as well as enhance clinical decisions support, digital information systems, access to care, and models of specialist care aimed to empower consumers."

Diabetes Queensland chief executive officer Stuart Eastwood said complaints from members about the management of diabetes when in hospital was an ongoing issue.

"We have presented these concerns to government and we will continue to work with them while they investigate these issues," he told The Courier-Mail.

"We need to ensure that when a person with diabetes is admitted to a Queensland hospital, their diabetes is treated as a priority, regardless of the reason for their admission.

"Diabetes is complex and underlies other conditions, such as heart and kidney disease. While many hospitalisations for people with diabetes are not for the treatment of diabetes, their diabetes needs to be treated as a priority."

He added that having diabetes extends the length of time people spend in hospital

"It is vital that diabetes is part of the equation when people living with diabetes are admitted. That is not always the situation currently," he said.

Dr Donovan and colleagues compared the quality of inpatient diabetes management in Queensland with that in England and Wales prior to the instigation of the annual National Inpatient Diabetes Audit in 2011.

"Alternative approaches are needed to reduce patient harm associated with inpatient diabetes management," the researchers concluded.

"In England and Wales, increased funding, the addition of specialist diabetes teams, electronic prescribing and remote blood glucose monitoring, all improved outcomes of subsequent audits.

"These deficits require attention, and ongoing evaluation of outcomes is necessary."

