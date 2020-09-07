EXPOSED: The top CQ cities indulging in affairs

Ashley Madison has released new data revealing which cities across Queensland have been misbehaving.

IT APPEARS the current global pandemic has not only wreaked havoc on livelihoods across Central Queensland, but also marriages and long-term relationships.

Ashley Madison, the website infamous for its stance on infidelity, this week released new data which will be sure to concern countless significant others.

A number of regional suburbs across the state were exposed to be the main areas would-be cheaters look to indulge in the married dating website.

Unfortunately, Rockhampton, Mackay and the Gold Coast all rounded out the top 10 cities for highest users nationwide.

Townsville, Toowoomba, Cairns and even metropolitan Brisbane also placed only a few spots behind - also within the top 20.

Rockhampton once again places in the top 10 of Australian cities to indulge in the married dating website.

It is unfortunate news yet again for the cities, with many retaining the same position since similar data was released earlier this year.

In a scandalous turn of events, the site now averages a reported 17,000 new members each day – a noticeable jump from last year’s 15,500 daily registerers.

The spike, it is reported, comes as direct result of COVID-19 as partners endure more time together than ever before.

An anonymous long-term user of the site spoke with Queensland’s Hit Breakfast with Cliffo and Gabi on Monday, saying his relationship was not in a good state.

“My needs are not being met, so I went elsewhere,” he said.

The man revealed both his young children and inconvenient timing were contributors to the relationship not having already ended.

“That’s my main concern at the moment is that they get through the things they need to in the next few years and then it will be a better time for them.”

Discretion was also simple, the unfaithful husband said, as he only logged in to the site at work or while away on trips.

“You need to be aware of what you’re doing, as in the consequences, and you need to be able to accept those if things go awry for you.”

The current global pandemic has resulted in the site receiving 1500 new daily members.

Top 20 Cities for Cyber Affairs During Social Isolation

1. Albury, NSW

2. Coffs Harbour, NSW

3. Newcastle, NSW

4. Canberra, ACT

5. Bunbury, WA

6. Gold Coast, QLD

7. Mackay, QLD

8. Geelong, VIC

9. Rockhampton, QLD

10. Darwin, NT

11. Townsville, QLD

12. Toowoomba, QLD

13. Wollongong, NSW

14. Adelaide, SA

15. Cairns, QLD

16. Brisbane, QLD

17. Hobart, TAS

18. Sydney, NSW

19. Perth, WA

20. Melbourne, VIC