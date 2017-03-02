Express route to first job for local graduate

FRESH out of school and wanting to get a taste of 'real world' full time employment, Chloe Walsh spent several months job seeking before landing her breakthrough position with Workforce Express.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton woman's future is looking brighter thanks to the Queensland Government's $100 million Back to Work regional employment package.

The program targets long-term unemployed people, young people, mature aged jobseekers, people with a disability and Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islander people.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced yesterday that the youth boost component of the program would be extended until the end of October.

Chloe, who graduated from Rockhampton Grammar School, said it was the first time Workforce Express had taken on a trainee and there was an additional benefit to finding employment through the program.

"I get the opportunity to do a Certificate III in Business through Back to Work, it's a little bit of study but I also get qualifications from it, (I'm) pretty happy with that,” she said.

"I'm in admin but I'm also learning payroll, recruitment, I'm learning everything, answer phones, help people if I can all the while learning all the aspects of Workforce Express.

"I think it's a very interesting job to be in, you deal with a lot of different personalities, people, cultures, lots of ups and downs and challenges but it would be a good career to follow.”

Financial Controller for Workforce Express Katrina Lapthorn said when they found out about the Back to Work package, they recognised it as a great incentive to hire a young local person.

"(Chloe) is getting experience in the workforce and getting a qualification out of it too, it benefits both parties, Workforce Express as a business and it benefits Chloe for her future,” she said.

"It's been really good, Chloe has picked things up really quickly and has been a great asset to our business.”

Mrs Lapthorn said they would be training Chloe for 12 months with the goal of retaining her services into the future.

The Back to Work program's goal is to get 8000 job seekers into work.

Visit backtowork.initiatives.qld.gov.au for details.