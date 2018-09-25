Expressions of Interest open for new art gallery build

EXPRESSIONS of interest are open for the new Rockhampton Art Gallery construction, as council waits on Federal Government funding.

Rockhampton Regional Council today approved the next stage of the construction process, as a way to keep the development moving forward while funding is finalised.

General Manager of Regional Services Peter Kofod said council would shortlist contractors who submitted Expressions of Interest (EoI) ahead of a formal tendering process once the gallery was fully funded.

The new gallery would be set over three levels, with around 4700sq m of floor space, on Quay St next to Customs House.

The gallery will include a double-height exhibition space and permanently house Rockhampton's rich modern art collection, much of which is currently in storage.

In June, the State Government pledged $8 million for the project.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has been supportive of the new gallery from its announcement and has promised to fight for funding federally.

Mr Kofod explained the EoI process would allow council to evaluate companies based on their capability and experience.

"Council is well aware that a formal costed bid can be a significant undertaking for businesses, so this EOI will allow interested parties to let us know they'd like to do the job, without spending huge amounts of time and money on a full formal tender," Mr Kofod said.

"However only those who are shortlisted will then be able to submit a formal tender, so it's vital that any construction company interested in this project sends in their EOI before the closing date.

"We know this gallery is going to be an absolutely wonderful asset for our community, and we are committed to finding the right people to build it."