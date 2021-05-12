Expressions of interest open for railyards redevelopment

Businesses can now register their interest in the redevelopment of the Rockhampton Railyards.

The State Government wants a 17-hectare section of the Bolsover Street site to contribute to rail manufacturing.

Regional Roads and Train Manufacturing Assistant Minister Bruce Saunders said the site could become a regional rail supply chain hub.

“We’re moving ahead with our election commitment to build trains in Maryborough and Rocky will play an important part in the supply chain,” he said.

“Queensland’s new trains will be built in Maryborough, but we see the potential for components and materials needed during manufacturing to be supplied from other parts of the state like Rockhampton.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said rail work had been part of Rockhampton’s history for 150 years.

“The original workshops there were built in the 1870s,” he said.

“We want to build a pipeline of work for local workers and businesses on the back of those train building contracts, and the Rockhampton Railyards are well-set up to support that and continue the city’s proud rail history.”

The railyard revitalisation, and 500 associated jobs, was a Labor Party election commitment.

At the time, critics accused the party of treating Central Queenslanders with “utter contempt” by privatising part of Queensland Rail in 2010 only to buy back into the business a decade later.

Rockhampton Rail Workers demonstrate in 2009 over the sale of public assets by then-Premier Anna Bligh.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Department of Transport and Main Roads was now seeking expressions of interest from industries wanting to be part of the proposed redevelopment.

“This is a chance for local businesses to let the government know who they are and what they can bring to the table,” she said.

“Understanding the capabilities of local businesses and suppliers is important in terms of helping to identify potential uses for the site.”

Businesses can register their interest via the Industry Capability Network website. Rockhampton Regional Council recently approved a development application that will allow development of the railyards for educational, community, retail, and industrial uses.

The State Government is currently considering tenders for the Maryborough train building work and is expected to make further announcements in late 2021.

Commercial negotiations continue between TMR and Aurizon regarding the purchase of the site.

Originally published as Expressions of interest open for railyards redevelopment