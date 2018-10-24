Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There were just a handful of cars at JM Kelly's headquarters in North Rockhampton on Monday.
There were just a handful of cars at JM Kelly's headquarters in North Rockhampton on Monday. Morning Bulletin
Business

Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

Christine Mckee
by
24th Oct 2018 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRICE Waterhouse Cooper, appointed administrators and liquidators of the JM Kelly group have called for urgent expressions of interest for the business units within the group of companies.

They include JM Kelly Builders, which includes CQ Plumbing, Pink Lilly Sands (commercial dredging and supply of sand and river gravel) and Metal Accessories (commercial sheet metal fabrication).

Also included is Kawana Joinery Co (Kawana Kitchens); BPM Cowlrick (air conditioning and mechanical services contractor); Burns and Twigg Pty Ltd (Queensland Windows, glass windows and door manufacturing and installation) and Central Electrics (specialisation in test and tag of electrical equipment).

Each of the businesses is located in Rockhampton.

A spokesman for the administrators and liquidators yesterday said the company was not able to provide any further information at this stage.

Expressions of interest should be directed to Marcus Bertram at marcus.bertram@au.pwc.com.

Related Items

Show More
expressions of interest jm kelly group price waterhouse cooper
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    News A community roundtable discussion will be held next month

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Strelow cuts holiday short to rush home for exciting news

    premium_icon Strelow cuts holiday short to rush home for exciting news

    Council News 'I wouldn't miss it for the world'

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Council plays vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    premium_icon Council plays vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    News IN a council first, it proposed new legislation as part of contract

    Local Partners