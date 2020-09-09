Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Officers from Richmond and Coffs Clarence Police Districts are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Officers from Richmond and Coffs Clarence Police Districts are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
News

Extensive work under way in search for missing man

Alison Paterson
9th Sep 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE from two districts continue to appeal for information on missing Northern Rivers man Rohan Lloyd.

On Wednesday morning police again called for public assistance as they continue to search for a man missing from the state's north.

Rohan Lloyd, aged 37, was last seen in Kyogle about 11am on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

His family contacted police when he could not be contacted. Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.

 

Police released an image of car they said is similar to the one missing man Rhoan Lloyd was driving. It is a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz and was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Rd on the mid-north coast.
Police released an image of car they said is similar to the one missing man Rhoan Lloyd was driving. It is a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz and was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Rd on the mid-north coast.

 

His vehicle - a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz - was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Road on the mid-north coast.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence and Richmond Police Districts are conducting extensive inquiries into his whereabouts.

Mr Lloyd lives in Lismore, however, he is also known to frequent the Kyogle, Barkers Vale and Coffs Harbour areas.

Police have released an image of a vehicle similar to Mr Lloyd's in the hope that someone may have noticed it around the mid north coast in late August to early September.

Mr Lloyd is described as being of caucasian appearance, 167cm tall, with a medium build, balding brown hair and a short, fine beard.

Anyone who sees him, or believes they know his whereabouts, or who may have seen his light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz with NSW registration CI 19 FC in late August or early September, is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about Rohan's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

lismore missing man northern rivers news police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New security equipment installed at Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content New security equipment installed at Rockhampton Airport

        Travel The work is part of a $41 million terminal upgrade to bring the airport into the future

        UPDATE: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

        Breaking The concerning incident is one in a number of many to occur at schools across the...

        • 9th Sep 2020 1:51 PM
        Online auction of 60-plus machines

        Premium Content Online auction of 60-plus machines

        News More than 60 pieces of earthmoving and civil equipment to be auctioned this...

        • 9th Sep 2020 1:08 PM
        ‘Get some? Get tested’: Gonorrhoea triples in CQ

        Premium Content ‘Get some? Get tested’: Gonorrhoea triples in CQ

        News There have been 243 cases of gonorrhoea in since the start of 2020, in contrast...