The restaurant is on the Victoria Parade fine dining precinct on the riverbank.
Business

Extent of The Edge Bar and Restaurant liquidation revealed

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Aug 2020 12:05 PM
LIQUIDATION documents of the company trading as The Edge Bar and Restaurant, which previously operated from Rockhampton’s riverbank, have revealed the company may have been doomed from the beginning as it immediately traded at a loss.

The liquidation has blown out to more than $2.5 million with a meeting of creditors to be held next week.

The restaurant was closed suddenly in September 2018, a shock to customers who went to dine there as per usual, some who had bookings, and it was closed.

The company, Merlot Gordon Pty Ltd, which is officially registered to Bouldercombe and Frenchville addresses, filed for liquidation the following year.

David Hambleton of Rodgers Reidy Chartered Accountants was appointed the administrator on October 23, 2019.

A liquidators report submitted to the Australian Securities and Investments Commissions in November 2019 states the company has main debts of $35,000 in employee superannuation, $2,739,634.47 in unsecured creditors and secured creditors’ debt of $11,500.

History of the company details it was registered in December 2016 and purchased the existing restaurant in March 2017.

The Edge Restaurant and Bar is being advertised for lease following the business closure in late 2018.
The restaurant closure came 18 months later.

In November 2018, the landlord of the former premises filed a claim for overdue rent and remainder of the lease term rent totalling $1.35 million.

The claim was for breaches of a 10-year lease signed in 2016, worth $182,000 per year.

The company went into liquidation after this court hearing.

In December 2018 the company filed a claim against Olsen Lawyers seeking $1.69 million for purchase of the restaurant business and lease of the former premises.

The ASIC documents state $750,000 is expected to be received from this claim.

The liquidator states the company’s failure was “caused by ongoing trading losses and purchasing the restaurant business which immediately traded at a significant loss”.

A meeting of creditors was held on November 2019 with the following debts recorded.

CREDITORS LIST:

Claims from former landlord: $2 million

Director’s loan: $450,000

Other directors loan: $30,000

Lawyer: $100,000

Superannuation: $35,000

ATO (tax office): $65,000

Westlawn Finance (tills): $11,500

Prospa Loan: $25,000

Localsearch: $1,560

WorkCover: $3,694.58

The liquidator has sought remuneration of $5,904 from October to November 2019 with a further cap of $28,000 for future remuneration.

A creditor’s meeting will be held in Brisbane on August 20 with telephone conference facilities available.

Creditors wishing to attend must submit proofs and proxies by August 18.

An administrator’s report is to be handed down at this meeting and the liquidator will consider agreements for the debts.

For Lease sign outside The Edge restaurant on Victoria Parade.
The property space, Unit 1 of The Edge Apartments, 102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is owned by a Singapore group of investors.

The investors bought the building for close to $2 million in 2015 and have since spent $1.9 million in a fit-out.

The restaurant and bar still remains for lease for $70,000 per annum, excluding GST.

It was first listed at $130,000 per annum.

