Extinction Rebellion protesters attempt to halt CBD traffic

Extinction Rebellion stages protest signage at the Customs House on the Rockhampton waterfront

The usual suspects were back at it this morning as Extinction Rebellion protests against climate change continue to ramp up.

However, this morning's display was a far cry from the city-stopping protests seen in the south of the state.

A dozen protesters, donning cut-out gas masks and carrying Extinction Rebellion flags, staged protests at multiple locations this morning.

The group first hit Rockhampton Regional Council, shortly followed by a visit to Senator Matt Canavan's office before crossing the Fitzroy St - East St intersection, stopping traffic momentarily, on their way to the riverfront.

Next stop was the office of Barry O'Rourke MP. Members entered the foyer but were not able to speak to Mr O'Rourke.

The group escapade paused on the river front as they staged their "CLIMATE EMERGENCY - Inaction = Mass Murder" banner on the balcony of Customs House.

Police were observing the group from a distance during their CBD demonstrations.

Protester Chris Horton swung past The Morning Bulletin office and warned the demonstrations were going to be a weekly occurrence.

He also said the contingent of CQ protesters was growing, currently around 20 members.

"Not everyone is in favour of coal mining in Central Queensland," he said.

Another protester, Portia Pittman, said people on the waterfront had become threatening towards them earlier this morning.

She claimed some people told the protesters they had guns.

Queensland Police reported no incidents with the protesters.